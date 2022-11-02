Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
Why Mercury General Stock Soared 26% This Week
Insurer Mercury General Corp. (NYSE: MCY) had a stellar week as its stock price jumped 26% (as of 3:00 p.m. ET) from last Friday's close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock price had been up as much as 28.3% during the week. Mercury General is trading at $36.22 per share, down about 31.7% year to date as of 3:00 p.m. ET.
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday. The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot...
Crude Climbs as the Dollar Slips
The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose in choppy trading after an increase in the October unemployment rate supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes starting in December.
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services...
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?
In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
3 Stocks That Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and Wall Street All Like Right Now
Red, white, and turquoise. Sausage, egg, and chocolate. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Wolverine. All three are unlikely trios. I'll add another to the mix: Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and Wall Street analysts. They aren't on the same page very often. But that doesn't mean they don't have any areas of agreement. Here are three stocks that Buffett, Wood, and Wall Street all like right now.
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
Why Expedia Stock Gained Today
Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) finished higher today after the online travel agency beat revenue estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and gave positive commentary on trends going forward. The stock gained 5.7% on the news. So what. Expedia, which owns travel brands including Orbtiz, VRBO, and Travelocity, posted record...
Canadian Market Stays Firmly Positive Despite Paring Some Gains
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap Friday morning, and moving further up north, the Canadian market gave up most of its gains and was modestly up in early afternoon trade. The sharp uptick in early trades came after data showing an increase in U.S. unemployment rate triggered...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $33.69, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar...
Cynthia White Reduces Stake in Barnwell Industries (BRN)
Cynthia White has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 475,941 shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN). This represents 4.78% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 1, 2021 they reported 525,941 shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
