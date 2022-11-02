Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
CFTC thanks UK FCA for critical cooperation in age of cross-border trading
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has publicly thanked the UK Financial Conduct Authority for its critical cross-border cooperation to ensure the integrity of U.S. markets and markets abroad. Specifically, the UK FCA obtained information from United Kingdom-based traders on behalf of the CFTC during an investigation of certain crude oil...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers reports flat metrics for monthly turnover
Despite a multitude of trading incentives that Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) introduced over the past few years, including commission-free trading and fractional shares, monthly volumes are struggling for any real traction. During October 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.965 million transactions, virtually unchanged from the month of...
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade Growth Plan Does Not Include Unlicensed Brokers
ZuluTrade has announced that it will continue its growth in the B2B space with licensed brokers only, terminating agreements that fail to pass its compliance curation process as a part of its new transition to ZuluTrade 2.0. The move comes in support of its parent company Finvasia Group’s larger vision...
financefeeds.com
CySEC warns of One Capital Invest and Robotics Forex
The Cypriot regulator today has warned against entering into transactions, particularly involving CFDs, cryptocurrency and forex trading, via online trading platforms operated by unlicensed providers. The Cypriot regulator exposed a slew of unlicensed providers, whose domains were just blacklisted for facilitating online trading without being authorized to do so in...
financefeeds.com
United Fintech turns eye to Asia with new office in Singapore
United Fintech, a London-based start-up looking to buy a slate of capital markets fintechs, is expanding its footprint in Asia with the opening of a new office in Singapore. After a year of growth which saw United Fintech expand across Europe and the United States, the expansion into Asia accommodates current client requirements and underpins the company’s strategy to grow its infrastructure and the availability of its product suite.
financefeeds.com
Horizon snatches Yannick Martin from Itiviti to lead Agency OMS business
Horizon Software has appointed Yannick Martin as Product Manager Agency, making him in charge of overseeing the increasing demand for agency trading and to ensure delivery of best service and support to their growing global clients. The provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology has tapped Yannick Martin, who...
financefeeds.com
Money.net taps Barchart’s market data for retail and professional products
“We firmly believe that Barchart is the Gold standard for excellence in the highly competitive market data space.”. Money.net has selected Barchart to power their retail and professional products with streaming and historical market data. The provider of data and analytics platforms tapped Barchart’s suite of connectivity options, including streaming...
financefeeds.com
Euronext reports higher revenue, volumes for FX franchise
Euronext, which operates the biggest pan-European exchange, said its third-quarter revenues were virtually unchanged from a year earlier. The exchange operator attributed the results to stable performance in listing and post-trade businesses, as well as contribution of the Borsa Italiana. Trading revenue in Q3 2022 was lower by 6 percent...
financefeeds.com
Circle and Paxos get Singapore payment institution license
Circle and Paxos, the issuers of US dollar-pegged stablecoins, have received in-principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate fully regulated cryptocurrency services in the country. The IPA licence allows the duo to provide digital payment token services under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence. Licensees are required to meet a...
financefeeds.com
Finnish S-Bank taps Worldline’s fraud management suite amid rise of online fraud
“The successful integration of the Fraud Management Suite at S-Bank, a major player in the Finnish market, underlines our increasing footprint in the Nordic region.”. Finnish bank S-Bank, locally known as S-Pankki, has deployed Worldline’s Fraud Management Suite into its issuing platform for extensive real-time fraud detection for debit and credit cards whilst increasing the efficiency of its card fraud and risk management.
financefeeds.com
CAPEX.com receives UAE licence to offer crypto services
Multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Abu Dhabi, the firm’s CEO announced today. The new license allows its parent, Key Way Markets Ltd, to bring the CAPEX.com brand closer to clients in the Middle East, with major focus to the United Arab Emirates. The in-principle approval for its crypto business comes to complete the picture as the company already holds the ADGM FSRA license to offer traditional financial services.
financefeeds.com
Ankr enables direct access to liquid staking through Coinbase Wallet
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the integration of Coinbase Wallet, opening up a wider range of opportunities for those interacting with liquid staking. Through its latest update, users can now log on to some of the hottest opportunities within the Ankr Staking by using their Coinbase wallet as their entry point into the vibrant DeFi realm. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf without losing access to their funds.
financefeeds.com
Union Bank of the Philippines taps METACO for custody and trading of digital assets
“Our bank-grade digital asset orchestration platform, Harmonize, provides UnionBank with the optionality to securely explore a range of retail and institutional digital asset use cases, from crypto custody, investment and trading, to the fast-growing Metaverse economy in the Philippines.”. The Union Bank of the Philippines has gone live on METACO’s...
financefeeds.com
Saxo Bank reports lower FX volumes for October 2022
As many currency markets saw a relatively quiet period in October, Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has reported its monthly metrics, which showed a renewed decline month-over-month. The latest figures saw a sizable consolidation in key volume segments, failing to overtake a number of recent highs seen last month. The Danish multi-asset...
financefeeds.com
Muinmos hires ex-IG Agnieszka Noworól to automated client onboarding platform
“I have a very clear understanding of the tech vendors in this sector and when I came across Remonda and her team, I was so impressed. Muinmos provides something exceptional and can truly deliver value to clients.”. Muinmos has announced the appointment of Agnieszka Noworól as Customer Success Director and...
financefeeds.com
Cboe FX reports $896 billion in monthly volumes, down 11% MoM
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported its trading volumes for the month ending October 2022, which saw a notable drop after hitting its third-highest month ever in September. During October 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $896 billion, down -11 percent on a month-over-month...
financefeeds.com
Skilling partners with TradingView for instant access to charting and trading
“This partnership makes it both easier and quicker for our customers to find and execute on trading opportunities. Providing quick and easy access to financial markets is central to Skilling’s mission as a company.”. Skilling has partnered with TradingView to allow traders to identify and assess opportunities, and trade...
financefeeds.com
4T goes live with its proprietary mobile trading app
Online brokerage firm, 4T, is continuing to build up its proprietary trading software products with a brand new addition to their suite of trading solutions. Today, the firm has rolled out its proprietary trading application – “4T Trader”, available to both iOS and Android devices. In a...
financefeeds.com
Ethos unveils recovery tokens for Voyager victims, rebrands as Ethos 2.0
Ethos, a cryptocurrency services provider that bridges multiple blockchain protocols and financial institutions and systems, is launching its second iteration, rebranding as “Ethos 2.0”. In 2019, Voyager Digital acquired Ethos.io and incorporated the team, technology and native token into its ecosystem. However, the crypto platform filed for Chapter...
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds announces participation at FIA Expo 2022
The FIA Expo 2022, which takes place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November, is one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry. Exchange leaders, industry experts and key regulators will gather at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, and attendees will flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
