Florida State

Newsweek

Ron DeSantis Ridicules LGBTQ Students in Mailer to Voters

Ron DeSantis has been accused of deriding LGBTQ people in a mailer attacking Charlie Crist, his opponent in Florida's governor race. The flier, circulated by Floridians on social media, depicted a student wearing makeup and facial hair at their graduation ceremony. A speech bubble drawn next to them said, "Thank you, Joe Biden and Charlie Crist, for making Floridians pay off my student debt."
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

9 things Florida’s election could say about its future

To hear the candidates for governor tell it, Tuesday’s election is about a fight for Florida’s soul. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat, have each painted the other as the enemy of freedom — and both swear they have the answer when it comes to individual liberties, health care access, the economy, combatting crime, supporting Florida’s students and more.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago Tribune

President Joe Biden stumps for Rep. Lauren Underwood in Joliet, says Republicans pose threat to Social Security and Medicare

President Joe Biden stumped for suburban Democrats in Joliet on Saturday, part of a final weekend campaign visit to what has been a reliably blue state that underscored national Democratic concerns that Republican gains in several races could give the party control of Congress on Election Day. In his last minute pitch that echoed his themes in stops that also included California, New York and ...
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE

