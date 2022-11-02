The St. Ursula Bulldogs looked primed to force a fifth and deciding set in the Division I regional final on Saturday. The Ursuline Academy Lions had taken the first two sets, but a more settled Bulldog team took the third set and then a big lead in set four. St. Ursula senior Ivey Stocks notched a point, giving the Bulldogs a 17-11 lead in the fourth set. A service error then started an 11-point run that flipped...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO