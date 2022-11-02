Read full article on original website
Related
No. 3 Kingsway ends No. 15 Eastern’s 23-year field hockey title streak in SJG4 quarters
The Eastern Vikings field hockey team gave it a good run. In an NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal, Kingsway ended Eastern’s unchallenged 23-year reign over New Jersey high school field hockey with a 7-0 win. Top-seeded Kingsway will host fourth-seeded Washington Township on Monday in the semifinal round.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus v. Easton Field Hockey, District XI-4A championship
Emmaus pulls away from Easton to claim another District title. The Emmaus field hockey reign over District XI continues. The Green Hornets knocked off Easton, 8-3 to claim the programs 34th straight District title.
SU No. 2 Field Hockey falls at No. 5 Millersville, 4-1
The No. 2 Shippensburg University field hockey team could not get past No. 5 Millersville on Wednesday night, dropping a 4-1 decision to the host Marauders on a dewy night at the Biemesderfer. How it happened. Shippensburg (12-2, 5-2) managed 17 penalty corners and fired nine shots on goal but...
Decade of dominance: Moravian Academy boys soccer wins 10th straight District 11 title
The Moravian Academy boys soccer team had won the last three District 11 Class 1A championship games by a combined score of 22-1. Facing a Palisades team that bumped down from 2A to 1A prior to this season, the Lions were given their biggest test in a district final in recent years and came out on top to win their 10th straight D-11 title.
(#1) Annville-Cleona takes down (#4) Camp Hill in District III 2A Semifinals
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Annville-Cleona clobbered (#4) Camp Hill by a score of 42-13 in the District III 2A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (#1) Annville-Cleona is set to face off against (#3) Trinity in the District III 2A Championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in […]
Southwest Ohio regional volleyball: Ursuline Academy wins 1st title since 2018
The St. Ursula Bulldogs looked primed to force a fifth and deciding set in the Division I regional final on Saturday. The Ursuline Academy Lions had taken the first two sets, but a more settled Bulldog team took the third set and then a big lead in set four. St. Ursula senior Ivey Stocks notched a point, giving the Bulldogs a 17-11 lead in the fourth set. A service error then started an 11-point run that flipped...
(#7) York Suburban takes down (#10) Donegal in First Round of District III 4A playoffs
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, (#7) York Suburban defeated (#10) Donegal by a score of 41-6 in the first round of the District III 4A playoffs. (#7) York Suburban will play against (#2) Manheim Central in the District III 4A quarterfinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. […]
District 3 highlights: York Suburban snaps 36-year-old playoff victory drought
Big wins and nail-biters. The opening week of the district football postseason didn't disappoint. Who called a 35-point York Suburban victory to end the Trojans' 36-year playoff victory drought? Mikey Bentivegna broke the York Suburban single game rushing record in the 41-6 victory against Donegal in the first round of the Class 4A tournament.
(#2) Altoona takes down (#3) Mifflin County in District VI 6A Semifinals
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Altoona beat (#3) Mifflin County by a score of 31-24 in the District VI 6A Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (#2) Altoona will now face off against undefeated (#1) State College in the District Vi 6A Championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started […]
PIAA girls tennis: Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal reaches state singles semifinals
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A season to remember for Wyoming Seminary girls tennis will go right down to the final day. Sophomore Ilana Rosenthal will look to make history on Saturday after winning twice on Friday at the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament in Hershey.
Comments / 0