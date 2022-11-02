ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SU No. 2 Field Hockey falls at No. 5 Millersville, 4-1

The No. 2 Shippensburg University field hockey team could not get past No. 5 Millersville on Wednesday night, dropping a 4-1 decision to the host Marauders on a dewy night at the Biemesderfer. How it happened. Shippensburg (12-2, 5-2) managed 17 penalty corners and fired nine shots on goal but...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Southwest Ohio regional volleyball: Ursuline Academy wins 1st title since 2018

The St. Ursula Bulldogs looked primed to force a fifth and deciding set in the Division I regional final on Saturday. The Ursuline Academy Lions had taken the first two sets, but a more settled Bulldog team took the third set and then a big lead in set four. St. Ursula senior Ivey Stocks notched a point, giving the Bulldogs a 17-11 lead in the fourth set. A service error then started an 11-point run that flipped...
WILMINGTON, DE

