Ukraine Says Russia Destroying Civilian Ships on River in Southern Standoff
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson that Kyiv's forces are trying to capture. Ukrainian forces have been piling pressure on Russian troops on the western...
Ukraine Says It Never Refused to Negotiate With Russia, Wants Talks With Putin Successor
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Monday that Kyiv had never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia's future leader, but not with Vladimir Putin. The comments on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report on...
Russia Issues Rare Denial of 'Pointless Losses' by Marines in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry took the rare step on Monday of denying allegations that a naval infantry unit had suffered disastrous losses of men and equipment in a futile offensive in eastern Ukraine. The ministry was responding to what Russian military bloggers said was an open letter from members...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest News: Kyiv Reaffirms Tough Line on Talks, Seeks Grain Deal Extension
(Reuters) - Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia, saying they could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies. DIPLOMACY. * The main condition for the resumption...
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Exclusive-China Cancelled EU Leader's Video Address at Opening of Major Trade Expo - Diplomats
BEIJING/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was...
Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Takeover
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion on Tuesday, according to U.S. securities filings, days after he completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. Musk, the world's richest man, had about $20 billion in cash...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Heavy Russian Losses in the East
(Reuters) - Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskiy said...
COP27: Austria Commits $50 Million for Climate 'Loss and Damage'
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria will provide 50 million euros (dollars) to developing countries facing unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change as it joins a small group of European nations to offer such funds, the country’s climate ministry told Reuters. Compensation linked to extreme weather and global warming...
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
Congo Expels Reuters Reporter
DAKAR (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expelled a French journalist working for Reuters after her application for journalistic accreditation was not approved. Sonia Rolley applied in September for accreditation to take up an assignment coordinating Reuters news coverage in Congo. She was granted permission to cover a climate conference in the capital, Kinshasa, in October while she waited for the application to be processed.
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is untenable.
Panama Judge Calls Two Ex-Presidents to Trial in Odebrecht Probe
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -A Panama judge on Tuesday called two former presidents, as well as a slate of other high-profile figures, to trial over money-laundering related to the Odebrecht bribery probe, a sweeping corruption investigation which has rippled across Latin America. The country's state attorney's office said a judge had...
Medibank Says Hacker Accessed Data of 9.7 Million Customers, Refuses to Pay Ransom
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date...
In Russian-Held Donetsk, Freed POWs Return to Tearful Reunions
AMVROSIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Fighters affiliated with the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka on Sunday after being freed in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian military. "I still can't believe I'm home," returning prisoner of war (POW) Maxim Chekanov told Reuters. "It...
Ireland Touts Strong Investment Pipeline Amid Tech Job Cuts
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has a strong pipeline of investments from foreign-owned multinationals and expects many positive announcements in the coming months, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, looking to ease fears around tech-sector jobs cuts. Ireland is hugely reliant on multinationals that employ over 275,000 people, or...
Climate, Ukraine, China in Focus as Biden Prepares for Upcoming Foreign Trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during an upcoming trip to North Africa and Asia where he will show U.S. commitment on issues such as climate change and assert Washington's pledge to counter China's rising global influence. Biden's wide-ranging trip will...
Mexico to Raise Climate Emissions Target for First Time Since 2016
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will raise its target to unconditionally cut greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below usual levels by 2030 at this year's COP27 U.N. climate summit, its environment ministry said in a statement Tuesday, lifting its previous target of 22%. Latin America's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter will...
Ukraine Church Leader: No Deal With Russia if They See Us as Colony
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church met Pope Francis on Monday and said there can be no dialogue with Russia as long as Moscow considered the neighbour it invaded a colony to be subjugated. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk's trip to the Vatican was his first...
