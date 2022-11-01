Read full article on original website
Related
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Takes Us Back to Pandora
Cast your mind back into the distant year of 2009. It was a very different time. And it was the year that James Cameron first sent us to Pandora, the Day-Glo lit planet of Avatar, where enormous aliens called the Na’vi roamed, and venal humans from Earth started a war in order to procure a precious mineral known as unobtanium.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Breakdown: Every Easter Egg in Star Wars’ New Series
Disney+ has a brand-new Star Wars series titled Tales of the Jedi. This six-part series of animated shorts focuses on two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, and follows events crucial to their evolution as characters. It was created by Dave Filoni, one of the key Star Wars architects behind shows like The Clone Wars and the current hits The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Do you hear that? Listen carefully and you’ll pick up the faint sound of a successful franchise mutating into a cinematic universe. In this case, the franchise is A Quiet Place, which has grossed more than $630 million worldwide to date across two well-received movies. A third entry in the main storyline is in the works, but a spinoff movie titled A Quiet Place: Day One is also moving forward, based on an idea from the franchise’s writer/director, John Krasinski. The film will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose debut feature, Pig with Nicolas Cage, was one of the best American movies of recent years. (When this project was first announced back in the fall of 2020 Jeff Nichols, who made Take Shelter and Midnight Special, was attached as writer/director.)
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series
A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
A ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock
For much of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Friday the 13th series was as dependable as death and taxes. Every year or so, Jason Voorhees would rise from the grave to torture the latest batch of visitors to Camp Crystal Lake or, eventually, folks in Manhattan or even outer space.
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
The First Image From the New ‘Evil Dead’ Is Here
What better day for some Evil Dead news than on Halloween? Those are two things that go together like chocolate and peanut butter, preferably in one of those delicious Reese’s pumpkins that I am currently stealing from my children’s treat bags. (Please do not tell them.) A fifth...
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero
Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.
Vince Vaughn Wants to Do ‘Dodgeball 2’ But Needs Ben Stiller to Sign On
In this age of legacyquels, no Hollywood property is ever truly “dead,” even after years or decades of inactivity. All it takes is a marketable title and a couple of stars willing to return to their beloved roles to get something off the ground. Case in point: Justin...
Kang’s Surprising Connection to the MCU’s Magic Weapons
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer gave us our first good look at Kang, and his kingdom in the Quantum Realm. And one particular aspect of his home caught our eye: The enormous rings that circle around the central pyramid. Any Marvel fan knows: These rings look very familiar. They’re basically bigger versions of the Ten Rings, the magical weapons wielded by Shang-Chi in his movie. And they don’t look that much different from the bangle worn by Ms. Marvel on her show either.
Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing
Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0