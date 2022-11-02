Read full article on original website
Wordle Today #502 Hints, Tips and Answer for Thursday, November 3 Challenge
It's more than a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the viral online word game shows few signs of losing its popularity. Wordle was developed by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer originally from the U.K., during coronavirus lockdown. The game's...
NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement
Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS devices,...
Twitter founder apologizes amid Musk’s mass layoffs: ‘I own the responsibility’
Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey apologized on Saturday to Twitter staff being laid off amid Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, saying that he is responsible for the current situation. “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too…
TV Fanatic
CBS Dominating Fall Season With 17 of the Top 25 Series
CBS is dominating the fall season with its impressive line-up of originals. The network confirmed Tuesday it has 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment series of the season so far. "Since the start of the 2022-2023 television season, more viewers watch CBS’ entertainment series than any other broadcaster, as 17...
msn.com
A photo of a Twitter employee sleeping at the office has caused a stir — some say it's evidence of a toxic work culture, but many defended the practice of all-nighters
A Twitter employee who shared a photo appearing to show his boss sleeping on the office floor has caused a stir on the platform. The image, which was tweeted by Evan Jones, a product manager at Twitter Spaces, on November 2, was captioned, "When you need something from your boss at elon twitter."
TV Fanatic
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
