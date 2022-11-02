ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
CBS Dominating Fall Season With 17 of the Top 25 Series

CBS is dominating the fall season with its impressive line-up of originals. The network confirmed Tuesday it has 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment series of the season so far. "Since the start of the 2022-2023 television season, more viewers watch CBS’ entertainment series than any other broadcaster, as 17...

