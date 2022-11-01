Read full article on original website
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Breakdown: Every Easter Egg in Star Wars’ New Series
Disney+ has a brand-new Star Wars series titled Tales of the Jedi. This six-part series of animated shorts focuses on two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, and follows events crucial to their evolution as characters. It was created by Dave Filoni, one of the key Star Wars architects behind shows like The Clone Wars and the current hits The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was Inspired by ‘T2’ Says Ryan Coogler
Inspiration comes from all places, even the unlikely ones. Still, it’s a little strange to hear that Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an inspiration for Wakanda Forever. Writer/director Ryan Coogler takes a unique but ingenious approach to villains. Rather than drafting an evil cardboard cutout, he creates a reasonable character with unreasonable methods. Looking back on Black Panther, it becomes obvious how this works out. Killmonger wasn't wrong per se, it’s just that his modus operandi put him at odds with T’Challa.
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets Official Rating For ‘Strong Violence’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, for the 30th straight time, an MCU movie has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America. Wakanda Forever is officially rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, action and some language.”. For...
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series
A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero
Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.
Vince Vaughn Wants to Do ‘Dodgeball 2’ But Needs Ben Stiller to Sign On
In this age of legacyquels, no Hollywood property is ever truly “dead,” even after years or decades of inactivity. All it takes is a marketable title and a couple of stars willing to return to their beloved roles to get something off the ground. Case in point: Justin...
‘28 Months Later’ Might Finally Happen
28 Days Later... completely reshaped the world’s conception of what zombies could be. Now we might be able to return to that universe with a complete trilogy. The film and its sequel are well-known for shocking kills, tense relationships, and of course, popularizing the terrifying “fast zombie” rather than the more common shambling variety. While it was only made on a budget of $8 million dollars, it quickly grossed much more than that. It managed to pull in $82.7 million globally and cemented itself as a staple of 2000s horror in the process.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
HBO Cancels ‘Westworld,’ Series’ Stories Won’t Be Resolved
Despite leaving many storylines hanging after its recent fourth season, Westworld will not get to finish out its storylines for a fifth season. HBO has instead decided to end the show, which launched with a ton of hype in 2016, and inspired an initially rabid fanbase drawn to the show’s dense mythology, but slowly seemed to lose that passionate viewership over the years. (Ratings for the recent fourth season were a fraction of Season 1 when the show was at its apex.
Henry Cavill Wants to Make a More Upbeat ‘Superman’
DC has a reputation for making gritty movies. While it works sometimes, Henry Cavill says when he makes his big return as Superman in an upcoming movie, he is looking forward to a more hopeful version of the character. Cavill previously appeared in director Zack Snyder’s DC films, which tended to take Superman into the shadows. There are definitely arcs within the comics that see Superman in that kind of light, but they're not really the truest to the character.
A ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock
For much of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Friday the 13th series was as dependable as death and taxes. Every year or so, Jason Voorhees would rise from the grave to torture the latest batch of visitors to Camp Crystal Lake or, eventually, folks in Manhattan or even outer space.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
