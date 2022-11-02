Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
500 Global, GIZ establish bootcamp for accelerators in Africa to help them define sustainable business models
The program, dubbed Bootcamp for Accelerator Managers (BAM), will use project-based teaching and real-world scenarios informed by 500 Global’s work running over 80 accelerator programs across the globe, and GIZ’s Make-IT in Africa experience in igniting innovation on the continent. Fifteen accelerators from key tech hubs, including Uganda,...
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK
Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
Quartz
How China maintains its hold over electronics exports
China has dominated the electronics manufacturing sector primarily due to its competitive pricing and favorable government policies. The government offers direct subsidies to manufacturers and credit to state-owned companies at a lower rate. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (pdf), which analyzed government expenditure on industry...
getnews.info
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
Phys.org
Study proposes measures to strengthen Burundi's plant health system
A CABI-led study has proposed seven key steps which should be taken to strengthen Burundi's plant health system (PHS) and in doing so help improve the country's food security and ability to tap into valuable export markets. The research, published in the journal Sustainability, found that Burundi's PHS at the...
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
US News and World Report
Expert View: Canada Reports Bumper Jobs Growth for October
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 108,300 jobs in October, entirely in full-time work and far ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate remained at 5.2%, beating forecasts it would edge up to 5.3%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by...
Quartz
Trend: Tencent stepped back, too
Behemoth Chinese investment Tencent also decided to divest about $14.5 billion of its $88 billion portfolio in the country, according to a September Financial Times report. While Tencent denies facing any external pressure or setting divestment targets, any changes in its activity is likely to have a knock-on effect on China’s tech sector. Tiger Global has certainly followed in its footsteps.
Quartz
The case against "polycrisis"
Everything’s inflating these days—including thought leadership. A mere “debacle” is no longer enough; the word in the wind is “polycrisis,” fanned to a fever-heat popularity by the historian-turned-pundit Adam Tooze. No doubt you’re running into the term everywhere: the headlines in the pink papers,...
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast
The global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027. Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview. The latest research study “Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends,...
getnews.info
Pet Supplement Market Size, Growth, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Application, Geographical Analysis and Revenue Forecast by 2022-2027
The global pet supplement market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of pet supplements. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Supplement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
getnews.info
Intraoral Scanners Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 | Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10%
The global intraoral scanners market reached a value of US$ 354.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Intraoral Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size,...
BBC
UK to open negotiations over future of Chagos Islands
The UK has agreed to open negotiations with Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, a British territory in the Indian Ocean since 1814. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he wanted to "resolve all outstanding issues" over the archipelago. The effective operation of the joint UK-US military base on...
