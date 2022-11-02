Read full article on original website
Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County
Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel.
Overnight – Woman Flown to Hospital after Severe Rollover Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman was involved in a serious rollover crash in the area of 8244 SR 56 east around 1:30 on Saturday morning. The woman supposedly left the vehicle after crashing and knocked on several doors of homes in the area for help. When Sheriff and EMS arrived they found the woman huddled in the area acting erratic.
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Pickaway County Recorder Gifford Recommends Few as Auditor
Efficiency, customer service and local government oversight is what your local Auditor’s office has provided as well as keeping a conservative budget. I have no doubt that Marsha Few will continue the trend of excellence that we have seen in the Auditor’s office over the past 48 years with Melissa Betz and Margaret Remy.
