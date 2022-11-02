Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
howafrica.com
Kenya’s Largest Tusked Elephant Is Dead
A female elephant, believed to be Kenya’s largest tusked elephant, has died of old age in the east African country, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said Tuesday (November 1). Dida, known for her long tusks, was estimated to be between 60 and 65 years old. The life expectancy of...
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya's most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu...
Tree Hugger
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Former bushmeat hunters now help mitigate human wildlife conflict in northern Botswana
Computer Scientist, Joel Kangootui, 29, grew up in rural Botswana learning the craft of tending to cattle at a young age. Kangootui comes from the Ovaherero tribe who are revered pastoralists residing in the country’s arid north.Kangootui told The Okavango Express: “I grew up in a cattle rearing family. Our cattle post is located in an area teeming with wildlife. Growing up my community prioritised cattle more than wildlife. Wild Animals were considered as Government property. So to save our cattle, farmers killed wild animals for meat - a practice that is common in this part of Botswana.’’Kangootui admits he...
FodorsTravel
In Rwanda, a Village of Poachers Becomes Gorilla Guardians
Inside Rwanda's Gorilla Guardian Village, former poachers protect the endangered species. cross rugged mountain slopes and through thick stands of bamboo, a small group of khaki-clad tourists tramps into Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Their trained guides and porters lead them by hand through 8-foot grasses and clingy vines, speaking only in whispers until, at last, the stoic face and shoulders of a silverback peer out from the foliage.
Migratory birds in North America are shrinking as their wings get bigger. Climate change is to blame.
As the planet warms due to climate change, North American migratory birds are shrinking.
ScienceBlog.com
Shrinking Rhinos
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that rhino horns have shrunk over the past century, likely due to hunting. There are five species of rhino in the world. These consist of two African species: black and white rhinos, and three Asian species: greater one–horned, Sumatran, and Javan rhinos. Sadly, whilst there were likely more than 500,000 rhinos across Africa and Asia at the beginning of the 20th century, today, there are less than 30,000 of them in the wild, with poaching and loss of habitat putting all five rhino species in danger of extinction. The most common reason for rhino poaching is to meet the high demand for their horns in Traditional Chinese Medicine in addition to their symbol of wealth and prosperity. This even though rhino horns mostly consist of a fibrous protein called keratin, the key structural material that also makes up human hair and nails.
Elephant conservation may be undermined by Twitter users who overlook main threats
The African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis), the African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) and the Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) are all highly threatened species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has identified poaching, habitat loss, and human-elephant conflict as threats common to the species. Addressing threats to elephants requires public...
masterinvestor.co.uk
Pipelines and Cables – the Hybrid War has Begun
Who blew up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on 26 September? And why?. Many readers will have seen the aerial photos of natural gas frothing chaotically to the surface of the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm, which continued for several days. Somebody somehow undertook an unprecedented, highly sophisticated act of coordinated submarine sabotage. Only the most advanced military powers are capable of such a deed – certainly not any of the world’s best-funded terrorist networks. This was an act of war – or of defence, depending on your point of view.
traveltomorrow.com
These are the 5 sustainable architects of the year
Sustainability is the buzz-word of the moment and not without reason. With a planet that’s rapidly changing and a climate that’s warming up even faster, we should all be aware of our actions. Sure, one human being can’t change a lot and it’s true that big businesses in particular should be held accountable for their actions. Even so, if all human beings would adapt their behavior and think in a more sustainable way, we could change a lot in this world. After all, as consumers, every euro we spend should be a conscious choice and a vote towards a better future.
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern
Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It’s the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They help cycle nutrients in the environment and pollinate plants. They also eat agricultural pests, which reduces the need for pesticides. Bats provide enormous value to our ecosystems, but because they do their work under the cover of darkness, we aren’t always aware of the help they give. Threatened habitats More worrisome than this...
Phys.org
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish is one of the most inbred animals known
As its name implies, the Devil's Hole pupfish lives in a truly hellish environment. Confined to a single deep limestone cave in Nevada's Mojave Desert, 263 of them live in water that hovers around 93 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, with food resources so scarce that they are always on the edge of starvation, and with oxygen levels so low that most other fish would die immediately. The pupfish, Cyprinodon diabolis, live in the smallest habitat of any known vertebrate.
Phys.org
Elk thriving in Alberta despite increases in predators and hunting success
It would seem inevitable that an increase in predators would lead to a decline in the prey they eat—and the chances of success for hunters. But a new study, now published in PLOS ONE, shows that hasn't happened with elk in Alberta over the past 26 years, despite an increase in the number of wolves, grizzly bears and cougars that prey on them.
Tiger seizures up in parts of Asia despite conservation efforts -report
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wildlife authorities in some Asian countries are seeing an increase in seizures of tigers and tiger parts despite efforts by conservationists to protect the endangered animal, according to a report by wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC.
Greenland Dogs Captured in Beautiful Photos As Their World Vanishes
A photographer has captured beautiful images of the "phenomenal" Greenland dog as numbers of this unique domesticated breed dwindle and their Arctic home undergoes rapid changes due to climate change. The images were snapped by South African wildlife photographer and filmmaker Danie Ferreira over the course of his extensive travels...
