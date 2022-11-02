This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that rhino horns have shrunk over the past century, likely due to hunting. There are five species of rhino in the world. These consist of two African species: black and white rhinos, and three Asian species: greater one–horned, Sumatran, and Javan rhinos. Sadly, whilst there were likely more than 500,000 rhinos across Africa and Asia at the beginning of the 20th century, today, there are less than 30,000 of them in the wild, with poaching and loss of habitat putting all five rhino species in danger of extinction. The most common reason for rhino poaching is to meet the high demand for their horns in Traditional Chinese Medicine in addition to their symbol of wealth and prosperity. This even though rhino horns mostly consist of a fibrous protein called keratin, the key structural material that also makes up human hair and nails.

1 DAY AGO