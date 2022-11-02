ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven

LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant

Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
buckhead.com

Apartment tower would replace vacant restaurant near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station

A 30-story apartment tower is proposed to replace the former Houston’s restaurant on a key corner across from Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The 395-unit tower would squeeze on a site under an acre in size at 3321 Lenox Road at the East Paces Ferry Road intersection. The project is proposed by High Street Residential, a subsidiary of the Trammell Crow Company that is involved in such high-profile projects at Science Square at Georgia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

