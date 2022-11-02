Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
Modern, On-the-Market Brookhaven Home Comes Complete With a Rooftop Putting Green
Five-bedroom home a short walk from Brookwood Village was custom built in 2022.
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
'I wanted to capture his essence' | Atlanta mural honors Migos rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — The death of Migos rapper TakeOff has made a particularly heavy impact on the Atlanta community, where the group's inventive musical style inspired a younger generation of the area's hip hop fans and where people took pride in their amazing ascent. One artist took to the BeltLine...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
buckhead.com
Apartment tower would replace vacant restaurant near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station
A 30-story apartment tower is proposed to replace the former Houston’s restaurant on a key corner across from Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The 395-unit tower would squeeze on a site under an acre in size at 3321 Lenox Road at the East Paces Ferry Road intersection. The project is proposed by High Street Residential, a subsidiary of the Trammell Crow Company that is involved in such high-profile projects at Science Square at Georgia Tech.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
Police in Texas seek help locating murder suspect who might be in Atlanta
Atlanta police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a September homicide in Houston who is believed to be hiding in Atlanta.
