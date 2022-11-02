Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Friday playoff roundup: Pike Road rallies to knock off Spanish Fort; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa rolls
Anthony Rogers rushed for 176 yards and two TDs as Pike Road rallied to beat Spanish Fort 22-21 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Rogers finished with 23 carries and 229 yards. PIke Road quarterback Kaleb Foster rushed for 88 yards on 9 carries...
Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win
Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
Tyler Flakes, Auburn outlast Fairhope in Class 7A playoffs
Tyler Flakes ran for 120 yards and 3 TDs as No. 4 Auburn pulled away to beat No. 8 Fairhope 35-17 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers (10-1) will host Region 3 rival Dothan in the quarterfinals next week. The Wolves defeated Foley 42-28 on Friday night.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Foley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Theodore stays undefeated by beating Sidney Lanier
Three Brayden Jenkins touchdown runs and a stout defense propelled Class 6A, No. 1-ranked Theodore to a 35-20 home victory over Sidney Lanier in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night. Jenkins’ touchdown runs covered 1, 13, and 10 yards, and he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bayside Academy 2022 6A volleyball champions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy volleyball team are the 2022 6A state champions. This marks school’s 21st state volleyball championship title. The champions stopped by the FOX10 News Studios. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon talked with the team and their coach on their big accomplishment. --- Download the...
Mobile school board member speaks out about football game fight as district remains silent
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One week ago, a brawl between Murphy and Blount High School football players took place after their post-game handshakes. After many attempts to get a comment from Mobile County Public Schools, a frustrated school board member is now speaking out. In a video circulating social media, students are seen swinging helmets, […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
utv44.com
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced
The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
cstoredecisions.com
Bay Shores Oil Sells to Majors Management
“We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the stores,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County.”
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms are likely for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Power announces bill increase beginning in December
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Power says beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about ten dollars a month. Alabama Power says the increase is to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. But customers say it’s definitely something they’re not looking forward to....
