Daphne, AL

AL.com

Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win

Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Tyler Flakes, Auburn outlast Fairhope in Class 7A playoffs

Tyler Flakes ran for 120 yards and 3 TDs as No. 4 Auburn pulled away to beat No. 8 Fairhope 35-17 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers (10-1) will host Region 3 rival Dothan in the quarterfinals next week. The Wolves defeated Foley 42-28 on Friday night.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Foley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Theodore stays undefeated by beating Sidney Lanier

Three Brayden Jenkins touchdown runs and a stout defense propelled Class 6A, No. 1-ranked Theodore to a 35-20 home victory over Sidney Lanier in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night. Jenkins’ touchdown runs covered 1, 13, and 10 yards, and he...
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bayside Academy 2022 6A volleyball champions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy volleyball team are the 2022 6A state champions. This marks school’s 21st state volleyball championship title. The champions stopped by the FOX10 News Studios. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon talked with the team and their coach on their big accomplishment. --- Download the...
DAPHNE, AL
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
HATTIESBURG, MS
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties

Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced

The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
MOBILE, AL
cstoredecisions.com

Bay Shores Oil Sells to Majors Management

“We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the stores,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County.”
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storms are likely for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Power announces bill increase beginning in December

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Power says beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about ten dollars a month. Alabama Power says the increase is to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. But customers say it’s definitely something they’re not looking forward to....
MOBILE, AL

