Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.
Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available
I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Restaurants
GAYOT picked out the 10 best pizza restaurants in the U.S.
Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible
Zach Bryan had quite a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night. He wound up having to cut it a little bit short, and also had to cut opener Charles Wesley Godwin (though he did bring him out later on to play a few songs), because snow was dumping on fans in the famous outdoor venue in Morrison, Colorado. But honestly, it sounds like the freezing temperatures and buckets of snow made for a once in a lifetime show, as […] The post Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter …. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. Denver weather: Chilly Friday with quick clearing. Temperatures will...
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind
The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
1310kfka.com
Loveland man seriously hurt in hit-and-run near Fort Collins
A Loveland man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash north of Fort Collins. Police said the 35-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of Colorado 1 near Shore Road just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck him. The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a teal or blue-granite pick-up or SUV with front headlight damage.
Westword
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
