Loveland, CO

101.9 KING FM

Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors

It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.

Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!

Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
101.9 KING FM

Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available

I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
CHEYENNE, WY
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible

Zach Bryan had quite a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night. He wound up having to cut it a little bit short, and also had to cut opener Charles Wesley Godwin (though he did bring him out later on to play a few songs), because snow was dumping on fans in the famous outdoor venue in Morrison, Colorado. But honestly, it sounds like the freezing temperatures and buckets of snow made for a once in a lifetime show, as […] The post Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind

The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man seriously hurt in hit-and-run near Fort Collins

A Loveland man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash north of Fort Collins. Police said the 35-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of Colorado 1 near Shore Road just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck him. The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a teal or blue-granite pick-up or SUV with front headlight damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station

Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
DENVER, CO
