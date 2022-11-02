ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Gold Gains 1% Over The Dollar: Could This Be The Time To Buy?

$1,645.21 per ounce, the best day since Oct. 21, 2022. U.S. Meanwhile, gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,656.60. “While a slight softening in yields alongside the dollar is beneficial for gold prices, whether the trend can be sustained depends on the much-craved dovish signal from the Fed, which looks set to hike by 75 basis points once more,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
invezz.com

Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock

Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
TheStreet

Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon

This earnings season has been brutal for big technology companies. Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOG, and Amazon AMZN saw their shares shellacked following their earnings releases. However, Apple AAPL has escaped unscathed, with the stock price rising more than 5% upon reporting. Widen the horizon to the past year, Apple has...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock rose 25.3% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 64.4K shares is 208.0% of Unicycive Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. TransMedics Group TMDX stock moved upwards...

