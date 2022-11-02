Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
Gold Gains 1% Over The Dollar: Could This Be The Time To Buy?
$1,645.21 per ounce, the best day since Oct. 21, 2022. U.S. Meanwhile, gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,656.60. “While a slight softening in yields alongside the dollar is beneficial for gold prices, whether the trend can be sustained depends on the much-craved dovish signal from the Fed, which looks set to hike by 75 basis points once more,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon
This earnings season has been brutal for big technology companies. Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOG, and Amazon AMZN saw their shares shellacked following their earnings releases. However, Apple AAPL has escaped unscathed, with the stock price rising more than 5% upon reporting. Widen the horizon to the past year, Apple has...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Block, Paypal, Twilio, Atlassian, Doordash: Why These Stocks Moved Significantly In Afterhours Trading Today
Stocks and bonds in the U.S. took a hit on Thursday, continuing their response to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed over 1% lower, while yields on U.S. Treasuries across the curve saw a spike. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that witnessed significant movement in after-hours trading on Thursday.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock rose 25.3% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 64.4K shares is 208.0% of Unicycive Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. TransMedics Group TMDX stock moved upwards...
