Marana, AZ

azdot.gov

ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
ARIZONA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck

The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ

