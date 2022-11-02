Read full article on original website
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
wklw.com
KY Power Provides Grant Money to Help 6 Communities
Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.
wymt.com
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Confirms Plane Crash Happened in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police have announced that a plane crash happened in Harlan County, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. It’s reported that people in the area heard loud noises Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Local first responders and Kentucky State Police were on the scene. Officials confirmed it was...
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
WSAZ
Dump truck, train collide in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to 14th Street West in Huntington following an accident. The accident involved a dump truck, hauling a trailer and a train. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
wymt.com
Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
Prestonsburg Police Department’s ‘Operation Fall Festival’ results in 20 arrests
After a months-long investigation, Prestonsburg Police Department announced their efforts resulted in 21 arrests.
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
WSAZ
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
WSAZ
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
