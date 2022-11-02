Treats in heart of Sampson

Smiles like these were on the faces of everyone, children and adults alike, who came out to enjoy the Trick or Treat event at Sampson Crossing Shopping Center. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Buckets were filled to the brim this past Saturday as families came in droves to enjoy the holiday at the first annual Trick or Treat event held at Sampson Crossing Shopping Center, sponsored by Fantastic Sams and many other shopping center businesses.

If receiving lots of candy wasn’t already fun enough those who came to Fantastic Sams for treat-or-treating also got to enjoy face painting.

US Cellular brought in big crowds of smiling faces as this colorful unicorn was waiting with candy and photo ops.

Scenes from the Trick or Treat event Saturday at Sampson Crossing Center, sponsored by many of the mainstays inside the Clinton shopping center. It was a first and, judging from the turnout, may likely be here to stay.