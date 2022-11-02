Read full article on original website
ELECTION 2020: North Canton Has 3 Charter Amendments on Ballot
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton is on the ballot with three changes to the city’s charter, issues 12, 13 and 14. Issue 12 involves the biggest change. It has the elected terms for mayor and council extended from two years to four years.
I-TEAM: What happens when you mail in your ballot?
Days before the November election, the FOX 8 I-Team just took a camera for a look at what voters never see. We saw what’s happening to tens of thousands of ballots sent in by mail to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Candidates in last-minute sprint across Ohio
Governor Mike DeWine, U.S. Senator candidate JD Vance and other Republican party officials held a 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Brecksville Thursday evening.
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
Stark Government Making Capital Improvements
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes are coming to some Stark County government offices to the tune of about $5 million. The sanitary engineer’s office on Mahoning Road NE will see an addition. The commissioner’s office says more and more people are moving from septic tanks...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
COVID again: Mahoning, Trumbull counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District. The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon. The district will be moving students from five...
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Union Reps Picket Across from Indian River Facility
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A dozen or so members and representatives of labor unions with employees inside the troubled Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility and the other two such facilities in the state carried protest signs across the street from Indian River in Massillon on Wednesday.
Canton Public Health: Flu Season Has Begun
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flu season has arrived in the Canton area, though perhaps a bit earlier than usual. Canton Public Health has seen at least one hospitalized case, with a push to get that flu shot to stay healthy through the holidays. So when’s the...
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Stark ODOT Garage Looking for More Seasonal Plow Drivers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s just like last year at the Stark County ODOT garage. They can use some more seasonal workers behind the wheels of their plow trucks. They have hired 7 or 8 and can use that many more. ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says...
