Stark County, OH

cleveland19.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Stark Government Making Capital Improvements

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes are coming to some Stark County government offices to the tune of about $5 million. The sanitary engineer’s office on Mahoning Road NE will see an addition. The commissioner’s office says more and more people are moving from septic tanks...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District. The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon. The district will be moving students from five...
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Union Reps Picket Across from Indian River Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A dozen or so members and representatives of labor unions with employees inside the troubled Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility and the other two such facilities in the state carried protest signs across the street from Indian River in Massillon on Wednesday.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Public Health: Flu Season Has Begun

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flu season has arrived in the Canton area, though perhaps a bit earlier than usual. Canton Public Health has seen at least one hospitalized case, with a push to get that flu shot to stay healthy through the holidays. So when’s the...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Stark ODOT Garage Looking for More Seasonal Plow Drivers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s just like last year at the Stark County ODOT garage. They can use some more seasonal workers behind the wheels of their plow trucks. They have hired 7 or 8 and can use that many more. ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says...
STARK COUNTY, OH

