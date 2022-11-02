ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Ivy Tech Bloomington to host Human Library®

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting the Human Library® Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreve Hall. The Human Library, a free event, creates a safe space where topics are discussed openly between human books and readers. Human books are volunteers with personal experience with their topic. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
wbiw.com

Apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive...
wbiw.com

Two seniors will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Saturday

BEDFORD – Two high school seniors from Bedford North Lawrence will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at the Bedford North Lawrence Performing Arts Center. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent Lawrence County at the Indiana state program in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
wbiw.com

IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th

SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
wbiw.com

Popular dazzling Christmas Light Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center this fall and it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Along with singing snowmen (over 20’ tall), a life-sized Nativity, Candyland, a giant American flag and a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, Christmas Nights of Lights has added their most creative and colorful light display- The Field of Lights. This dazzling light display will be open from 6-10 p.m., Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023 – rain, shine, or snow.
