Ivy Tech Bloomington to host Human Library®
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting the Human Library® Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreve Hall. The Human Library, a free event, creates a safe space where topics are discussed openly between human books and readers. Human books are volunteers with personal experience with their topic. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: (4:19 p.m.): In a message sent to parents school officials announced Columbus East had regained power and regular in-person classes will resume Friday. “Power has been restored in the building at CEHS,” said a message sent to parents. “After school events Thursday and classes at...
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
wbiw.com
Apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator
COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive...
wbiw.com
Two seniors will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Saturday
BEDFORD – Two high school seniors from Bedford North Lawrence will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at the Bedford North Lawrence Performing Arts Center. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent Lawrence County at the Indiana state program in...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time
It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall.
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
wbiw.com
Local bands will perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
VINCENNES – On Tuesday, November 8th, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym at 7 p.m. South Knox...
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
wbiw.com
IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th
SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
Wave 3
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
wbiw.com
Popular dazzling Christmas Light Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Indy’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center this fall and it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Along with singing snowmen (over 20’ tall), a life-sized Nativity, Candyland, a giant American flag and a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, Christmas Nights of Lights has added their most creative and colorful light display- The Field of Lights. This dazzling light display will be open from 6-10 p.m., Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023 – rain, shine, or snow.
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
