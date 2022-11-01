ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing rises to $1.2B after no recent winner

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – After no recent winner on the latest jackpot drawing, the estimated Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion. While the cash option on the prize is about $596.7 million.

Holyoke Public Schools seeks public input for rezone phase 2

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, this is the second time that the jackpot is to exceed $1 billion if hit. The world record to beat is the January 2016 jackpot of $1.586 billion.

The current jackpot amount could be the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history if hit. In Massachusetts, the largest amount won is $758.7 million. The lucky winner of this sum of money, purchased their ticket in Chicopee, back in 2017.

This will be the 39th Powerball drawing. The last jackpot was hit on August 3, worth $206.9 million. The winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania. “When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Although there weren’t any winners of the $1.2 billion, nine tickets sold in Massachusetts won $50,000. Hampden Mini Mart, 3 Allen St., Hampden was one of the locations where a winning ticket was sold.

Powerball tickets are $2 a piece and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers all across the state. Drawings are held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

22News will have the winning combination Wednesday night on 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

WWLP

