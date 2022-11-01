North Country counties report high early-voter turnout

Early voting began in New York over the weekend, and election officials in the North Country say they’re pleased at the turn out so far.

Officials at the Clinton County Government Center report that more than 1,500 voters have submitted early ballots. Essex And Franklin counties each saw well over 600 early voters.

With less than a week before the November 8 election, Gov. Kathy Hochul has an 8-point lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin in the race for governor of New York, according to a new poll from Emerson College and The Hill.

Desiree Monroe said she is voting for Zeldin because of his support for 2 nd Amendment rights.

“I’m a gun owner, I own property,” she said. “I also have police officers who are my children, With him I saw more of a strength.”

Democratic voter Mickey Donovan said he supports Hochul because she vows to protect the right to abortion and New Yorkers reproductive rights.

“I do not think government has the right to step in where it’s a private thing for women,” Donovan said. “And some people don’t think abortion is right, but they don’t have the rights to tell somebody else what they need to do.”

One voter said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol will influence her decision to vote for Democrats on Tuesday’s ballot.

“The Republicans, after what happened January 6 th , I have no respect for them,” she said. “All the ones that were in office let them get away with it, like Elise Stefanik. They let [former President Trump] get away with not being impeached when he should’ve been.”

Stefanik,, the Republican incumbent in New York’s 21 st Congressional District, is facing Democrat Matt Castelli. Stefanik supporters rallied last week in Saranac Lake, where one voter said public safety is her primary concern.

“The most important thing to me is the crime, making our state safe again,” she said.

Early voting in New York ends Sunday, November 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.