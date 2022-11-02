Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table
In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: 'Win With the Guys We've Got'
What was the message sent by the Green Bay Packers' decision to not make a deal at the trade deadline? Here's what Aaron Rodgers said.
Jim Polzin: Subtraction by no addition? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't see it that way
GREEN BAY — Three months to the day after the trade that changed the trajectory of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season, the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL trade deadline without making a move. Wisconsin sports fans were angry at then-Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns on Aug. 1 for sending star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Some were furious with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for doing nothing on Nov. 1 to help Aaron Rodgers. ...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints
The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and the team doesn't expect him to play again this season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas would land on injured reserve. Thomas is scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated second toe. Allen said he didn't know an exact timeline but doubts Thomas will return this season. "The toe did not respond how we were...
Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline. Multiple media reports said Cooks had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. Cooks did not practice on either Tuesday or Wednesday due to personal reasons. Money may have been a possible snag to any deal involving Cooks....
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Saints to place Michael Thomas on injured reserve after a setback; expected to miss season
METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints are placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve, and the veteran receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the season, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday afternoon. Thomas has not played since the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen said Thursday that Thomas had a setback in his recovery, and will require surgery on a dislocated toe that will likely end his season.
column photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur expressed positivity on Wednesday, one day after the team did not add to the roster.
Josh Allen, Bills look to stay hot against Jets
The Buffalo Bills reside atop the NFL in a number of offensive categories this season, including average passing yards and total yards per game. The high-octane Bills (6-1) look to continue to run roughshod over their opponents on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets (5-3) in East Rutherford, N.J. Josh Allen boosted his passing touchdown total to an NFL second-best 19 after throwing for two scores in Buffalo's...
Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia on First Half of Season
Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia talks about his first half-season on the job.
Vikings, Commanders to put winning streaks on the line against each other
With Dalvin Cook taking care of the ground game and the 1-2 punch of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen catching passes, the Minnesota Vikings already boasted one of the NFL's top offenses. Tuesday's acquisition of top-tier tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions only makes Minnesota even more potent offensively. That will be the Washington Commanders' problem on Sunday in Landover, Md. Hockenson, who was conveyed to the Vikings...
Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
