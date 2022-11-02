Read full article on original website
Reed: Annual Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Has Begun & RIers Can Save Big
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) When it comes to health insurance, HealthSourceRI's got you covered - and now that open enrollment season is here, Rhode Islanders can pick out a plan that's right for them. Health insurance open enrollment season kicked off this week and Rhode Islanders using HealthSource RI's...
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks
The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial) [masslive.com]
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay.
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma
Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
Regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts
Daily Comet (Thibodaux, LA) Homeowners' insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems...
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado, but no jackpot winner
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Someone in Colorado may have just become a millionaire after a Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, winning. $1 million. . The Coloradan was one of 19 players across the country to win at...
SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board
First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by. was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft. We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the. Virginia State Police. represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced...
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering
The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
Lisa weakens on way to Gulf, while Hurricane Martin strengthens in Atlantic: See paths
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa weakened overnight and is now a tropical depression as it heads toward the. , forecasters said Thursday morning. Lisa is expected to dissipate - not strengthen - in the Gulf, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to. Louisiana. on its current...
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the. , Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's expected to develop over part of the. Caribbean. and the. Atlantic. . Here's what to know about the systems...
