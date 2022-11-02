ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks

The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix

The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
FLORIDA STATE
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions

TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma

Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts

Daily Comet (Thibodaux, LA) Homeowners' insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems...
LOUISIANA STATE
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering

The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
