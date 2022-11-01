Read full article on original website
Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming
A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning
Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:. It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.
TWRA says voting open for photos in Tennessee Wildlife Calendar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can help choose what goes into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says everyone is invited to vote on the winning photos for the contest and collectible license hard cards. You can vote online here. The TWRA says that there were...
Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after Tennessee crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl. Four students were seriously injured. The investigation found that a utility truck was travelling toward the bus when the truck’s front right tire went off the side of the road. The driver steered left, and when the tire reconnected with the pavement, the truck spun into the path of the bus. The board’s chair said Thursday that not having seat belts for students on school buses “can lead to unimaginable — and preventable — tragedy.”
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
McKenzie mayoral candidates interview for 2022 election
Two candidates are in the running for mayor of McKenzie: Current Mayor Jill Holland and her opponent, Ryan Griffin. When asked about what experience they had, they said:. “Well, like I said, I have 24 years in public service. I know our school system. I was on the school board for eight years and also I served as vice chairman of the school board. I have six years with city council, and then I have been mayor since November of 2010.”
