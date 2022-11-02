ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

Dubbs Anderson and Shannon Sommerville discuss Packers and Lions.

Jim Polzin: Subtraction by no addition? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't see it that way

GREEN BAY — Three months to the day after the trade that changed the trajectory of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season, the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL trade deadline without making a move. Wisconsin sports fans were angry at then-Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns on Aug. 1 for sending star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Some were furious with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for doing nothing on Nov. 1 to help Aaron Rodgers. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
TupaTalk: This week will be crucial in NFL wars

As the NFL starts to hit the halfway point, some of the early season confusion seems to be separating into some definitive patterns. In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans how enjoy a two-game lead in first place — albeit interesting they have been outscored, 138-132, even though supporting a nice record (5-2). ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
NASHVILLE, TN
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle

The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
SEATTLE, WA
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints

The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time

Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
HOUSTON, TX
