NFL Week 9 Preview: Lions (+3) Could Be A Problem For Packers

 3 days ago

Kevin and Donnie discuss Packers and Lions.

Related
Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
HOUSTON, TX
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the fourth quarter following a loss to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL Week 8 game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle

The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints

The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
BALTIMORE, MD
With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
SEATTLE, WA
