NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO