ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKcPX_0ive1VAn00

Dubbs Anderson and Shannon Sommerville discuss Packers and Lions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting impression that the Titans’ 27-3 rout of the Chiefs last season had on him when the Pro Bowl quarterback was asked about it this week: “We weren’t ready,” Mahomes replied, “and they beat our (butt).” ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints

The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle

The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time

Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans aim for their fifth consecutive regular-season victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs when the teams battle Sunday night in an AFC showdown. Counting the postseason, Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings. But the Chiefs were victorious in the most important tussle when they beat the Titans 35-24 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-2 this time around, with Tennessee being...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
915
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy