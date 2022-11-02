NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

Related
With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now
If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Run Game vs. Bills
Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were bright spots for the Green Bay Packers at Buffalo, and they'll have a key role on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Offense vs. Bills
Even while trailing by three scores, the Green Bay Packers stuck to their running game against the Buffalo Bills.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: 'Win With the Guys We've Got'
What was the message sent by the Green Bay Packers' decision to not make a deal at the trade deadline? Here's what Aaron Rodgers said.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting impression that the Titans’ 27-3 rout of the Chiefs last season had on him when the Pro Bowl quarterback was asked about it this week: “We weren’t ready,” Mahomes replied, “and they beat our (butt).” ...
Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next
Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints
The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time
Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans aim for their fifth consecutive regular-season victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs when the teams battle Sunday night in an AFC showdown. Counting the postseason, Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings. But the Chiefs were victorious in the most important tussle when they beat the Titans 35-24 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-2 this time around, with Tennessee being...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
