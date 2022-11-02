ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers

The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.

Green Bay Press-Gazette

Former Packers receiver Donald Driver now an owner of Cousins Subs restaurants in Green Bay, Fox Valley

Donald Driver, the Green Bay Packers' all-time leading receiver, is now a co-owner of six Cousins Subs restaurants in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Cousins Subs and Driver entered into a joint venture agreement for the six restaurants, the first such arrangement in the company's 50-year history. Cousins Subs has its headquarters in Milwaukee. Driver has homes in Milwaukee and Texas.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline. Multiple media reports said Cooks had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. Cooks did not practice on either Tuesday or Wednesday due to personal reasons. Money may have been a possible snag to any deal involving Cooks....
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals, Panthers nursing wounds heading into tilt

Turning frustration into something fruitful is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are trying to pull themselves up in different manners. The chance to secure a more positive outcome Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati should be enticing for both squads. The Bengals (4-4) are trying to recover from Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

