NFL Week 9 Preview: Lions (+3) Could Be A Problem For Packers

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts to a dropped pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: 'Win With the Guys We've Got'
What was the message sent by the Green Bay Packers' decision to not make a deal at the trade deadline? Here's what Aaron Rodgers said.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) leaps with the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (56) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia on First Half of Season
Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia talks about his first half-season on the job.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the fourth quarter following a loss to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL Week 8 game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table
In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints
The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
Bengals, Panthers nursing wounds heading into tilt
Turning frustration into something fruitful is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are trying to pull themselves up in different manners. The chance to secure a more positive outcome Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati should be enticing for both squads. The Bengals (4-4) are trying to recover from Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. ...
Syndication: The Tennessean
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Tennessee Titans
