NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Jim Polzin: Subtraction by no addition? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't see it that way
GREEN BAY — Three months to the day after the trade that changed the trajectory of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season, the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL trade deadline without making a move. Wisconsin sports fans were angry at then-Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns on Aug. 1 for sending star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Some were furious with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for doing nothing on Nov. 1 to help Aaron Rodgers. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table
In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next
Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints
The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday. D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup. ...
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time
Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen, Bills look to stay hot against Jets
The Buffalo Bills reside atop the NFL in a number of offensive categories this season, including average passing yards and total yards per game. The high-octane Bills (6-1) look to continue to run roughshod over their opponents on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets (5-3) in East Rutherford, N.J. Josh Allen boosted his passing touchdown total to an NFL second-best 19 after throwing for two scores in Buffalo's...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans aim for their fifth consecutive regular-season victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs when the teams battle Sunday night in an AFC showdown. Counting the postseason, Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings. But the Chiefs were victorious in the most important tussle when they beat the Titans 35-24 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-2 this time around, with Tennessee being...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and the team doesn't expect him to play again this season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas would land on injured reserve. Thomas is scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated second toe. Allen said he didn't know an exact timeline but doubts Thomas will return this season. "The toe did not respond how we were...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0