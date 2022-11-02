NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions

Related
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: 'Win With the Guys We've Got'
What was the message sent by the Green Bay Packers' decision to not make a deal at the trade deadline? Here's what Aaron Rodgers said.
Jim Polzin: Subtraction by no addition? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't see it that way
GREEN BAY — Three months to the day after the trade that changed the trajectory of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season, the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL trade deadline without making a move. Wisconsin sports fans were angry at then-Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns on Aug. 1 for sending star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Some were furious with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for doing nothing on Nov. 1 to help Aaron Rodgers. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now
If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next
Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
TupaTalk: This week will be crucial in NFL wars
As the NFL starts to hit the halfway point, some of the early season confusion seems to be separating into some definitive patterns. In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans how enjoy a two-game lead in first place — albeit interesting they have been outscored, 138-132, even though supporting a nice record (5-2). ...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday. D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup. ...
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity
Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a noteworthy move at this week's trade deadline. The past two Super Bowl champions will compete for a much-needed win on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams (3-4) have lost three...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen, Bills look to stay hot against Jets
The Buffalo Bills reside atop the NFL in a number of offensive categories this season, including average passing yards and total yards per game. The high-octane Bills (6-1) look to continue to run roughshod over their opponents on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets (5-3) in East Rutherford, N.J. Josh Allen boosted his passing touchdown total to an NFL second-best 19 after throwing for two scores in Buffalo's...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
