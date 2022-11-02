ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden commissioners OK car shows

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 10 to hold weekly car shows on West Avenue.

This week’s show starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The shows move to Saturdays next week following the end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The shows will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until March, the board decided. West Avenue will be closed off during these times. In other business:

The board adopted a resolution at the request of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to support Operation Green Light for Veterans. The town will join commissioners in Operation Green Light by lighting an area of town in green during the week of Nov. 7-13. in honor of Veterans Day. The town will hold its Veterans Day recognition at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park.It denied a request from Leo Venters of A.T. Venters Properties and East Ridge Development Corp. to pay the prior year’s electrical per lot fee of $800 instead of the current $1,200 per lot fee for the development. The agenda said he made the request due to delays in completion of the N.C. 102 sewer line extension.

The line was scheduled to be complete in September 2020 but was not finished until late June 2022. Based on the current per lot fee of $1,200, the developer would pay $99,600, leaving a balance of $60,400 to be paid from the Town Electric fund. If the developer pays the prior year per lot fee of $800, his total would be $66,400, leaving a balance of $93,600 to be paid from the fund.

It approved a proposed contract with Tyler Technologies to migrate to Tyler Cloud. During the September board meeting, the town manager advised the board that ElectriCities have been in talks with Tyler Tech about moving their members to Tyler Cloud. The contract includes transferring the hosting services, meter data sync and scheduler for NexGrid’s interface, Tyler payment processing services, disaster recovery services and basic network services support.

The board will meet again on Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
