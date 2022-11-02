Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Could Boost Earnings After Occidental Accounting Change
(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc could soon see a boost to its bottom line after changing its accounting for its big stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. In its quarterly report on Saturday, Berkshire said it adopted the equity method of accounting for its 20.9% stake in Occidental, which is worth more than $14 billion.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022
Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
tipranks.com
ON Semiconductor Stock (NASDAQ:ON): 5-Star Analyst Sees Plenty of Potential
ON Semiconductor (onsemi) posted a lackluster outlook for the fourth quarter earlier this week. However, analyst Christopher Rolland is positive about the company overcoming near-term hurdles and showing remarkable growth beyond 2023, on the path paved by the new management. Chip component manufacturer ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), also known as onsemi,...
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Surge: Hang Seng Rises Over 3% As Tech, EV Rally Outweighs COVID-19 Worries
Hong Kong shares traded in the green on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 3.36% higher. Investors and traders seem to have shrugged off a rise in COVID-19 cases in China which hit their highest since August. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 6.27%
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
Benzinga
C&F Financial Executive Chairman Sold $226K In Company Stock
Larry G Dillon, Executive Chairman at C&F Financial CFFI, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial. The total transaction amounted to $226,720.
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
US News and World Report
Exchange Operator Cboe's Quarterly Earnings Top Wall St. Expectations
(Reuters) -Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as market uncertainty drove trading volumes higher. Shares of Cboe were up 3.69% at $128.59 shortly after the market opened. Cboe saw heavy demand for its proprietary products, which include options linked to...
videoageinternational.net
MFE Raises Stake in ProSiebenSat.1
Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope has raised its potential voting stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 29.9 percent. The stake is just below the 30 percent threshold which, under German law, would trigger a mandatory buyout offer. Controlled by Pier Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, MFE plans to be a long-term...
CNBC
Carl Icahn snaps up shares of canning giant Crown. Here’s how he may build value
Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks last quarter - and plowed another $1 billion into buybacks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported higher third-quarter revenues and operating profits. Buffett's company spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks, and repurchased $1 billion of shares. Berkshire's cash pile grew to $109 billion, after shrinking 28% in the first quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a strong performance from its...
nationalinterest.org
Report: Global Smartphone Shipments Plunged in Third Quarter
Samsung led the market with 64.4 units shipped, for 21.7 percent of the market, despite posting a 7.1 percent year-over-year drop in shipments. Global smartphone shipments plunged 9 percent in the third quarter of 2022, going below 300 million units shipped. It marked the fifth straight quarter of decline for smartphones, Strategy Analytics said in a report released Friday. That’s a decline from highs of 327 million in the third quarter of 2021, 365 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 314 million in the first quarter of this year.
