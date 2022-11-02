ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Could Boost Earnings After Occidental Accounting Change

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc could soon see a boost to its bottom line after changing its accounting for its big stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. In its quarterly report on Saturday, Berkshire said it adopted the equity method of accounting for its 20.9% stake in Occidental, which is worth more than $14 billion.
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
tipranks.com

ON Semiconductor Stock (NASDAQ:ON): 5-Star Analyst Sees Plenty of Potential

ON Semiconductor (onsemi) posted a lackluster outlook for the fourth quarter earlier this week. However, analyst Christopher Rolland is positive about the company overcoming near-term hurdles and showing remarkable growth beyond 2023, on the path paved by the new management. Chip component manufacturer ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), also known as onsemi,...
Markets Insider

Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures

Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
US News and World Report

Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining

OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
Benzinga

C&F Financial Executive Chairman Sold $226K In Company Stock

Larry G Dillon, Executive Chairman at C&F Financial CFFI, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial. The total transaction amounted to $226,720.
TechCrunch

Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry

Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
US News and World Report

Exchange Operator Cboe's Quarterly Earnings Top Wall St. Expectations

(Reuters) -Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as market uncertainty drove trading volumes higher. Shares of Cboe were up 3.69% at $128.59 shortly after the market opened. Cboe saw heavy demand for its proprietary products, which include options linked to...
videoageinternational.net

MFE Raises Stake in ProSiebenSat.1

Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope has raised its potential voting stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 29.9 percent. The stake is just below the 30 percent threshold which, under German law, would trigger a mandatory buyout offer. Controlled by Pier Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, MFE plans to be a long-term...
CNBC

Carl Icahn snaps up shares of canning giant Crown. Here’s how he may build value

Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks last quarter - and plowed another $1 billion into buybacks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported higher third-quarter revenues and operating profits. Buffett's company spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks, and repurchased $1 billion of shares. Berkshire's cash pile grew to $109 billion, after shrinking 28% in the first quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a strong performance from its...
nationalinterest.org

Report: Global Smartphone Shipments Plunged in Third Quarter

Samsung led the market with 64.4 units shipped, for 21.7 percent of the market, despite posting a 7.1 percent year-over-year drop in shipments. Global smartphone shipments plunged 9 percent in the third quarter of 2022, going below 300 million units shipped. It marked the fifth straight quarter of decline for smartphones, Strategy Analytics said in a report released Friday. That’s a decline from highs of 327 million in the third quarter of 2021, 365 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 314 million in the first quarter of this year.

