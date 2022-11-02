Read full article on original website
Watch an Enormous Grizzly Bear Attack a Family of Denned-Up Black Bears
Anyone who’s spent any time outside knows that Mother Nature can be brutal. Leopard seals eat penguins. Red-tailed hawks eat cottontails. Crocodiles devour wildebeests. So forth and so on. It’s the circle of life and death. But some moments of predation are more shocking than others—like this video...
Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack
What is happening? Something sizing up the most dangerous animal to roam North America. An animal that thrives in the harshest of conditions, killing things by using ice and freezing water to its advantage. The video that comes from Manitoba, Canada, which is one of the best places in the world to get the chance to see these beasts in the wild. It starts with two wolves right on the tail of the polar bear. Now, polar bears are the
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tundra trek: Searching for polar bears on a Canadian subarctic safari
Growing up, I remember scouring the pages of National Geographic magazine and Encyclopedia Britannica, looking for animal facts and being wowed by wildlife photography. I found polar bears to be particularly fascinating — a species of snow-white bear that are the largest land predators on Earth. I gawked at images of fluffy-white cubs, sleeping giants and sparring males, and while I thought they were a sight to see on those glossy pages, I never thought I’d get to see one up-close in person, let alone in my own country.
Greenland Dogs Captured in Beautiful Photos As Their World Vanishes
A photographer has captured beautiful images of the "phenomenal" Greenland dog as numbers of this unique domesticated breed dwindle and their Arctic home undergoes rapid changes due to climate change. The images were snapped by South African wildlife photographer and filmmaker Danie Ferreira over the course of his extensive travels...
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl
In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there's no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you're suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it's the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Texas couple let their 2,500lb Giant Pet roam around their house, watch TV, and even eat with them
Some people opt for common pets like cats, dogs, birds, etc., while others settle for less domesticable animals like snakes, lions, etc. Here is a couple whose pet is a giant 2,500lb buffalo!
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
