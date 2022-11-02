Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly handcuffed woman to pole in basement
SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a violent incident in rural Saline County home. Just before 7:30a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report that her husband had struck her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement for a while overnight, and then kept her locked in the basement, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The man also allegedly made threats against her should she contact law enforcement.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
Life in prison: Couple wanted for 5 killings in 3 states
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each pleaded guilty...
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
