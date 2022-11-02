ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly handcuffed woman to pole in basement

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a violent incident in rural Saline County home. Just before 7:30a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report that her husband had struck her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement for a while overnight, and then kept her locked in the basement, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The man also allegedly made threats against her should she contact law enforcement.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax

TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
