The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
toofab.com
Prime Suspect in Delphi Murders Assisted Teen Victim's Family Printing Funeral Photos, Says Aunt
"I was a mess trying to get the images off my phone. Once they were printed, he looked at me and said, 'I'm not gonna charge you for this.'" 50-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi, Indiana has been charged with two counts of murder for Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, who were killed in 2017.
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older Brother
Jill and Julie Hansen(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Back in 1971, married couple Hans and Betty Hansen moved to Willow Creek, California. Along with them, they brought their kids Donald, Becky, and twins Jill and Julie. The family lived in a mobile home while Hans would operate a logging supply business. The warehouse where he worked was right next to the family’s mobile home. All signs point to the family being a loving, caring, and enjoyable unit. Some would say that they were the perfect family. However, things would begin to change on the night of November 14th, 1986.
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
thebrag.com
Takeoff’s official cause of death revealed
The official cause of death of late rapper Takeoff has been revealed by the medial examiner’s office. As per Page Six, who obtained records by the Harrison County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the late Migos rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.” According to the report, the cause of death was declared a homicide.
Footage shows scale of crowd before Seoul Halloween stampede tragedy
Footage shared shortly before a deadly stampede in Seoul shows the scale of crowds that gathered in the area of Itaewon, where over 150 were killed.Thousands of people can be seen in the narrow alley, as revellers gathered to celebrate Halloween and the crowd also spills out to the road, packing the pavement with even more bodies.Posted on Saturday evening, the footage has been viewed over 2.8 million times on Twitter alone.South Korea is currently in a period of national mourning following the tragedy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
California Man, Girlfriend Charged In Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter
Isaiah Rumph and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, are charged with murder, assault on a child causing death and torture in the death of his 4-year-old daughter, Jazmine. A California couple has been jailed in the alleged child abuse-related death of the man's 4-year-old daughter, who was found with “numerous injuries” at a trailer park last month.
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Kevin Caster death: Woman charged with man's murder
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found seriously injured at a property in South Yorkshire last year. Kevin Caster, 43, was found at a house on High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on 19 October 2021. Paramedics tried to treat...
Eater
Owner of Malibu Restaurant Moonshadows Killed in Tragic Car Crash
Restaurateur Andrea Bullo and his teenage son Marco were killed in a fiery car crash on November 1 after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended Bullo’s vintage Ford Mustang along Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills, reports the Daily Mail. Bullo was the longtime owner of Moonshadows in Malibu, a popular celebrity destination and oceanfront establishment that has been open for over 20 years. The restaurant was closed for most of this week due to the incident.
BBC
Mother's plea to dog owners after son mauled by rottweiler
The mother of a boy who was mauled by a rottweiler is urging people to keep their dogs on leads. The 12-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with puncture wounds in his left forearm, resulting in nerve damage and scars. His mother says the former "animal...
Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag
Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had been stabbed nearly 60 times in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. On Thursday, police arrested 44-year-old handyman David Bonola and charged...
psychologytoday.com
My Daddy’s a Serial Killer
A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Martha rushed to hospital after scare with pregnancy
MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis was rushed to the hospital after realizing her normally active baby hadn’t moved in a long time. “I panicked because I didn’t feel the baby moving, like last night or this morning, I just didn’t feel any movement, so we went to the emergency room and they just did a little scan, and we could hear the heartbeat,” Martha said in an Instagram video.
Patrick Mullins On Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Everything We Know About The Bizarre “Body in the Bay” Episode
“Any reasonable person looks at this and decides, ‘Boom this is not a suicide. It’s a murder.'” The final three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 are now streaming on Netflix. We previously covered the suspicious deaths of Tiffany Valiante (“The Mystery at Mile Marker 45”) and Josh Guimond (“What Happened to Josh?”), but today we’re doing a deep dive on the bizarre case of Patrick Mullins from the Volume 3 episode “Body in the Bay.” The seventh episode of the new season follows the story of Patrick Lee Mullins, a beloved school librarian and experienced boater who was found floating in...
