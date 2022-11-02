Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
News 12
Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church
Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Calls Together More than 300 Jewish Community Leaders to Update on NJ Security Threat and Reassure New Yorkers
Quickly responding to the recent credible threat of anti-Semitic terrorism that was aimed at New Jersey synagogues, Mayor Eric Adams invited Jewish leaders citywide to join him on a Zoom call to explain the latest precautions the NYPD is taking to protect Jewish New Yorkers. The mayor said that he...
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
bkreader.com
Racial Justice Leaders at Medgar Evers College Lay Out Why Brooklyn’s Black Youth Vote is so ‘Urgent’
Lurie Daniel Favors gets it. She understands why some young Black New Yorkers might not be prioritizing voting in this year’s midterm elections. But that isn’t stopping the head of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College from pleading for those young people to get to the polls on election day, which is coming up on Nov. 8 — with at least 21 friends and family members, she jokes — to push in a “moment of urgency” in New York and across the nation.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Max Rose campaign sign tagged with antisemitic trope
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An antisemitic trope was graffitied on a sign outside Max Rose’s campaign headquarters on Staten Island, the candidate for Congress said. “Soros,” a reference to Jewish billionaire George Soros, was written on the black-stained sign on the side of the building on Forest Avenue, Rose tweeted Tuesday night. “Enough is […]
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
queenoftheclick.com
boropark24.com
BREAKING: Largest Communities in Boro Park Endorse Lee Zeldin for Governor
Just moments ago, a major announcement was issued by the communities of Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45 with an emphatic endorsement of Lee Zeldin, the Republican Candidate for Governor. If Lee Zeldin pulls out a victory in one week from today, it will likely be due to the support...
ABA Journal
New York City asks junior attorneys to temporarily serve in understaffed agencies
Understaffed New York City legal departments will borrow junior attorneys from eight large law firms for a year, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. As part of the New York City Legal Fellows Program, these attorneys will be considered full-time city employees and integrated...
As election night nears, Zeldin makes final push on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, has appeared on Staten Island a number of times these past couple of weeks, and with election day just next Tuesday the borough is showing strong support for the GOP. On Tuesday, Zeldin appeared at the the Staten Island...
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
bkreader.com
Here’s What Brooklyn Voters Should Know About Their Rights Before Hitting the Polls
With the general elections coming up on Nov. 8, and early voting already underway, it is important to remember that under state and federal law, it is illegal for anyone to intimidate, threaten or coerce voters in an effort to interfere with their right to vote. “Voting is safe and...
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
