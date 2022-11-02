Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?
As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?
We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
cherokeephoenix.org
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Visit These 5 Texas Shaped Pools In The Lone Star State
There are too many pools shaped like Colorado, North Dakota, and Kansas in the world. The shape of Texas is so awesome that we have Texas-shaped everything from air fresheners to waffles. Texas has the best shape of any state or country. Being from here I might be a little...
10 Delicious Texas Food Stops that Appeared on the Food Network
Texas is a massive state, with an even more enormous appetite. Food is everywhere. The hard part isn't finding a restaurant, it's choosing which one to eat at. There are tons of food spots that have drool-worthy food, but some have the seal of approval from the biggest foodie himself: Guy Fieri.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
Takeoff’s shooting death has raised some concerns about Texas’ extremely lax gun laws and the city of Houston’s rising homicide rate. The post Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Texan Wins $1 Million as Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.5 Billion
Guess where the winning $1.2 billion Powerball ticket was sold. The correct answer is nowhere. Yup, once again, no one matched all six numbers for this historic Powerball jackpot. That means the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5. That jackpot will be worth an...
Texas increases multi-draw option with Powerball prize at $1.6 billion
The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the PowerBall and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
Dan Patrick Implores Republicans To Vote, Says Statewide Races Are Tight
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined The Chad Hasty Show Monday evening to discuss his campaign for re-election as he is being challenged in the race by Democrat Mike Collier. Early voting began last week and continues this week. One trend that many have talked about is the lack of turnout so far.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
The 16 North Texas Billionaires Who Have Landed on the Forbes 400
Forbes has released their annual list of the richest Americans, and according to the publication the net worth of the richest Americans fell for the first time since the Great Depression. Overall 43 Texans made their list, but here is a break out of the wealthiest Texans in the north of the state, around the Dallas, TX area.
A Private Pond, Bowling Alley & More: Look Inside This $12 Million Texas Mansion
Texas is full of so many beautiful houses. From quaint and cozy family homes, to luxurious and extravagant mansions, there is something for everyone. Focusing on the extravagant side, lets take a look inside this crazy Texas mansion that is currently listed at $12 million. The property features a private pond, a bowling alley, a movie theatre, and so much more.
KSAT 12
Bond set at $4.5M for Texas woman accused of starving, handcuffing twins
A Harris County judge increased the bond for a woman accused of starving her twin children and forcing them to drink bleach and household cleaners. The bond for Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was set at $4.5 million on Thursday, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. She is facing...
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires
That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category
Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0