Texas State

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?

We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
The 16 North Texas Billionaires Who Have Landed on the Forbes 400

Forbes has released their annual list of the richest Americans, and according to the publication the net worth of the richest Americans fell for the first time since the Great Depression. Overall 43 Texans made their list, but here is a break out of the wealthiest Texans in the north of the state, around the Dallas, TX area.
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires

That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category

Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
