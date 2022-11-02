Read full article on original website
Related
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
bkreader.com
Marathon Sunday Street Closures: Here’s What Brooklyn Drivers Need to Know
The 2022 TCS NYC Marathon will weave through all five boroughs of New York City and that means streets across the city will be closed Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at abc7ny.com.
Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs
Before last week, Citi bike members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games
NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
MTA CEO talks initiatives to boost subway security and ridership
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an effort to improve safety in the subway system, the NYPD and MTA have increased police presence on platforms with 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, according to officials. However, there are still many straphangers who are apprehensive about commuting due to recent crime underground. MTA CEO Janno Lieber […]
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Long Island house fire leaves couple hospitalized, leads to complaints about fire response times
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island couple in their late 70s is in the hospital — the wife in critical condition — after a fire engulfed their home, burning it to the ground. Eyewitnesses say, though, that the fire ended up being much more extensive than it needed to be, and that a slow […]
Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
longisland.com
Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
habitatmag.com
Co-op and Condo Sales Take a Dive in Manhattan and Brooklyn
The looming end of Daylight Savings Time isn't the only thing casting a shadow on co-op and condo sales. Inflation — and the steadily rising interest rates designed to combat it — have sent apartment sales into a nose dive in Brooklyn and Manhattan. It looks like the city's real estate market is in for a long, chilly winter.
Nassau County home goes up in flames
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Long Island City, Queens, a condo boomtown with luxury amenities and Manhattan views
The western Queens community of Long Island City—home to JetBlue Airways, Silvercup Studios, the red neon Pepsi-Cola Sign, and Wonton Food, the world’s largest fortune cookie factory—is the hippest and most happening part of the borough. It's also culturally diverse. The waterfront neighborhood is undergoing explosive growth,...
Comments / 0