ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games

NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA CEO talks initiatives to boost subway security and ridership

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an effort to improve safety in the subway system, the NYPD and MTA have increased police presence on platforms with 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, according to officials. However, there are still many straphangers who are apprehensive about commuting due to recent crime underground. MTA CEO Janno Lieber […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say

The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CBS New York

Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
PLAINVIEW, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
habitatmag.com

Co-op and Condo Sales Take a Dive in Manhattan and Brooklyn

The looming end of Daylight Savings Time isn't the only thing casting a shadow on co-op and condo sales. Inflation — and the steadily rising interest rates designed to combat it — have sent apartment sales into a nose dive in Brooklyn and Manhattan. It looks like the city's real estate market is in for a long, chilly winter.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County home goes up in flames

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Long Island City, Queens, a condo boomtown with luxury amenities and Manhattan views

The western Queens community of Long Island City—home to JetBlue Airways, Silvercup Studios, the red neon Pepsi-Cola Sign, and Wonton Food, the world’s largest fortune cookie factory—is the hippest and most happening part of the borough. It's also culturally diverse. The waterfront neighborhood is undergoing explosive growth,...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy