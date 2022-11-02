Read full article on original website
Fairfax County History, 11/3/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The Sun’s editor notes that Northern Virginia just went through “possibly the quietest general election” in its history. •• Fairfax County’s Community Chest effort has exceeded its $17,000 goal. •• Annual Virginia highway fatalities...
Public-Safety Notes, 11/3/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ELECTRICAL FIRE IN KITCHEN DAMAGES VIENNA HOME: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 19 at 2:05 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., in Vienna. Units arrived at the one-story,...
Arlington History, 11/3/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The Sun’s editor notes that Northern Virginia just went through “possibly the quietest general election” in its history. Arlington’s election returns were in by 8 p.m., compared to two years ago, when the vote totals weren’t announced until 4 a.m. the next morning.
Hearing will determine if taxi-fare surcharges stay in place
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. regarding authorization of an emergency $1-per-trip taxicab-fuel surcharge, which would be in effect from Dec. 30 through June 30 next year, unless county leaders rescind it before that expiration date. Higher fuel prices...
Latest preservation effort has all sides on same page
Arlington in recent years has lost several homes to the wrecking ball after their owners refused to support community efforts at including them in local historic districts. But in the latest instance, the homeowner and preservationists are on the same page. As a result, it could be just a few...
Officials: Drug-distribution suspect works for Pentagon police
A 33-year-old Alexandria man who serves as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer is facing numerous charges following Arlington police investigation into a drug-distribution network, Arlington police said. Arlington police identified Eric Welch as a suspect in the investigation. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Oct....
Supervisors add $5 million for bicycle, pedestrian projects
Fairfax County supervisors approved $5 million worth of bicycle and pedestrian improvements and maintenance projects, including initiatives in all nine magisterial districts. The board approved $2.7 million for two crosswalk-improvement projects in each county district. Projects in districts covered by the Sun Gazette include:. • Dranesville District: One project on...
‘Toys for Tots’ effort kicks off in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is gearing up to participate in the National Capital Region Fire and EMS Departments’ 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign. The campaign’s intention is to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said. County fire...
School Board: Bigger is better for Arlington Career Center
Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
Editor’s Notebook: Planning ahead for eternity!
It’s a birthday in the McCaffrey family household this week (I’m sure your cards are still in transit), but it wasn’t the greetings that stuck out during my toodles to the mailbox. Instead, it was the promotional mailer from Advent Crematorium & Funeral, which had I opened...
Kiwanis Club honors retiring School Board member
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington on Nov. 2 presented Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen with a Community Service Award in honor of her eight-year tenure serving students in Arlington. The award was presented by club member Tom Parker at the organization’s meeting at Marymount University. It came with a...
Vienna nets 373 pounds in drug-takeback effort
The Vienna Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on Oct. 29 participated in the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative. As a result, Vienna police collected and safely disposed of 373 pounds of expired or no-longer-needed medications from area residents. The October initiative collected about...
Police: Verbal argument escalates when knife comes out
On Oct. 29 at 8:10 p.m., a man and woman became involved in a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of 24th Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants allegedly grabbed a knife and attempted to strike another, Arlington police said. The suspect then grabbed a second victim’s...
Incumbent: Victory in County Board race not guaranteed
As the days ticked down to a final verdict from voters, Matt de Ferranti became his own canary in the coal mine. “I do not know for sure that we will win,” the incumbent County Board member warned the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s rank-and-file on Nov. 2, asking for last-minute all-hands-on-deck support to stave off what could be the first dent in Democrats’ County Board monopoly in nearly a decade.
Police: Suspect throws concrete at pedestrian
On Nov. 3 at 4:37 a.m., a man approached a woman in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said. When the woman refused, the suspect left the area but returned and allegedly threw pieces of concrete at her, resulting in a laceration, police said. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.
Police Beat, 11/3/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. ARREST MADE AFTER MORE THAN 85 VEHICLES TARGETED BY BB-GUN ASSAILANT:. •• Arlington police on Oct. 27 arrested a suspect in connection with a week-long series of BB-gun assaults on vehicles throughout the county. More than 85 vehicles were damaged Oct. 20-27...
Manassas man picks up DUI, obstruction charges in Vienna
A Vienna police officer on Oct. 30 at 2:23 a.m. observed a driver commit several traffic offenses in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W., and initiated a traffic stop. Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said. Police arrested the driver after he failed...
Police: Food-court fight leads to charges of assaulting officer
On Oct. 29 at 5:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight at the food court of a mall in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, Arlington police said. Responding officers separated the combatants, and no injuries were reported related to the fight. But during the course of the investigation, one of the juveniles was determined to be wanted out of the District of Columbia, and she assaulted officers as they attempted to detain her, police said.
Police: Driver refuses to stop, garners eluding, DWI charges
A Vienna police officer on Oct. 29 at 11:14 p.m. observed a driver make several traffic violations in the 1000 block of Rachel Lane, S.W., and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued driving to his home on Rachel Lane, S.W., police said. Once...
Oakton, Langley win region cross country crowns
The team champions of this fall’s 6D North Region cross country meets were a familiar and frequent perennial power on the boys side and a girls squad that last finished first in such a race more than three decades ago. The high-school meets were run Nov. 3 on the...
