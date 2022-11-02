On Oct. 29 at 5:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight at the food court of a mall in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, Arlington police said. Responding officers separated the combatants, and no injuries were reported related to the fight. But during the course of the investigation, one of the juveniles was determined to be wanted out of the District of Columbia, and she assaulted officers as they attempted to detain her, police said.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO