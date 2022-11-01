ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

Daily Voice

Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania

A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
LANCASTER, PA
Times News

Small business owners make big impact

Small businesses can indeed achieve big things. Three women recently agreed to have their locks cut off to raise funds for cancer awareness. Their bravado paid off with a total of $9,205 raised for the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley as part of their participation in “Beards for Breasts.”
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Residents hope to win the big ticket

A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
tinybeans.com

This Town Has a Live Advent Calendar & It Brings All the Holiday Cheer

The Historic town of Bethlehem, PA is the place to be this holiday season with a live Advent calendar, free Santa photos, and all the Christkindl market shopping you can handle. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and Mariah Carrey blasting from every radio station, now is the time when...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Hampton Times

Pet adoption event set for Saturday

Doll 10 Beauty, an internationally-selling, cruelty-free cosmetics company based in Bucks County, is partnering with Women’s Animal Center as the sponsor of a free pet adoption event for the community on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption event features family activities...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Log Cabin in Lakeville

Maybe “cabin” is a bit too modest a word to describe this nicely outfitted, comfortable house just a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, but it certainly has the look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Yes,...
LAKEVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey

While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Schuylkill County woman scammed out of $1K in gift cards

RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam. PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric. Troopers say the caller […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

