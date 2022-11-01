Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
Times News
Small business owners make big impact
Small businesses can indeed achieve big things. Three women recently agreed to have their locks cut off to raise funds for cancer awareness. Their bravado paid off with a total of $9,205 raised for the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley as part of their participation in “Beards for Breasts.”
Times News
Residents hope to win the big ticket
A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
tinybeans.com
This Town Has a Live Advent Calendar & It Brings All the Holiday Cheer
The Historic town of Bethlehem, PA is the place to be this holiday season with a live Advent calendar, free Santa photos, and all the Christkindl market shopping you can handle. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and Mariah Carrey blasting from every radio station, now is the time when...
Pet adoption event set for Saturday
Doll 10 Beauty, an internationally-selling, cruelty-free cosmetics company based in Bucks County, is partnering with Women’s Animal Center as the sponsor of a free pet adoption event for the community on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption event features family activities...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Log Cabin in Lakeville
Maybe “cabin” is a bit too modest a word to describe this nicely outfitted, comfortable house just a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, but it certainly has the look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Yes,...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
fox29.com
Students, staff evacuated from Bethlehem school as a precaution for health issues
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students, teachers and staff were evacuated from Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, in Northampton County, after many of them reportedly felt ill in the building. Officials with the Bethlehem school announced the evacuation Friday on their Facebook page, saying the evacuation was "out of an abundance...
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
Schuylkill County woman scammed out of $1K in gift cards
RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam. PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric. Troopers say the caller […]
