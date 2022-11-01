Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
lafayettestudentnews.com
Annette Diorio era comes to an end: Vice president for student life to take role at Union College in January
After over two decades of leadership, Vice President for Student Life Annette Diorio will be departing Lafayette. In January, Diorio will head to Schenectady, N.Y. to become Union College’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students. “Now feels like the time,” Diorio said. “Union has a particular...
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
albanyschools.org
Board appoints veteran school leader as interim superintendent
The City School District of Albany Board of Education has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district on an interim basis following the retirement of Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams in January. Yagielski brings extensive experience to Albany, including five months as the district’s interim deputy superintendent for business and finance...
Albany County honors 3 local veterans
Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy recognized three local veterans on Thursday, who bravely served the U.S. and gave back to their communities.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
WNYT
Rensselaer school students, police participate in evacuation drill
There were a lot of police outside Rensselaer City schools on Friday. it was all part of an evacuation drill. The Rensselaer Police Department and Rensselaer Fire Departments took part in the drill. No one was allowed into the school district during the drill.
wamc.org
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen faces challenge from attorney Michael Phillips
Republican Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is running for re-election after eight years in the position. Her Democratic challenger, Michael Phillips, says he brings private sector experience to the table, and also accuses the incumbent DA of losing her grip on the office. WAMC interviewed both candidates this week.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
iheart.com
Suspect in Stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College Arrested
Troy police say the suspect in a stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College has been arrested. According to investigators, 20-year-old Zymiere Walton attacked a 19-year-old woman Thursday in a parking area at the school. Walton left the scene but was captured in Albany a short time later. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute and that Walton is facing multiple charges.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
HVCC stabbing suspect in custody
The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
columbiapaper.com
Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell
HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs officially closing
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
UAlbany contractor to pay $9k for lack of insurance
An Albany construction company owner will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
Comments / 0