Spotify Shuffle Not Random? 5 Ways to Fix It
In the mid-2010s, Spotify analyzed the shuffle algorithm thoroughly and came up with a new update. They asserted that they had already taken care of this issue. However, even after claiming so, it’s still a prevalent issue. Sometimes the playlist still plays in order even after pressing the shuffle...
How to Connect Apple TV to WiFi Without Remote? (4 Best Ways)
Connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi can be problematic if you have lost the remote. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you don’t need any third-party apps to connect the TV to Wi-Fi. The built-in Apple TV remote on your iPhone has made connecting the TV to Wi-Fi a breeze.
How to Fix Error Code 503, 504, 500 on Hulu
While accessing the My Stuff shows on Hulu, an error message like “We’re having trouble loading this right now” may appear on your screen. Additionally, along with the playback failure messages you also get error codes like 503, 504, or 500. Well, such issues arise when there...
Why Does My TV Keep Buffering? Here’s How to Fix It
A buffering screen can be quite disturbing while watching your favorite show on TV. Buffering is a process of preloading the data before streaming the video content. Although very useful, it can lag sometimes, and you are met with a buffering screen. While there are many causes behind the issue,...
4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”
The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
Why is My Upload Speed So Slow? Here’s How to Fix It
When it comes to the internet, most people are concerned with download speeds, while uploads are frequently overlooked. Upload speeds are just as important as download, and even more so when making seamless video calls or using cloud-based services. ISPs, too, prioritize higher download speeds while limiting uploads. The download-to-upload...
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
How to Lock Screen For Kids on iPhone and Android
Nowadays, kids will only stay put after getting their hands on a smartphone. However, you also don’t want them to mess up your important settings or lock themself on what they are currently doing. If your kids are watching YouTube videos, they may accidentally close the video or turn...
How to Change Username on MacBook
You can see your MacBook username in a number of different places. Any time you log in to your Macbook or share files with your friends, your username will be visible. If you accidentally misspelled the username or purchased a pre-owned MacBook, you may want to change it. If you...
How to Measure Laptop Size Manually
When someone refers to the size of a laptop, they simply mean its screen size (length of the diagonal). Well, the best way to find your laptop size is to use a measuring tape for computing the distance between the diagonal corners, excluding the bezel. Although you can directly check...
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
iPhone Battery Drains Overnight? Try These Fixes
Depending upon the usage, the iPhone battery should generally last around 8 to 15 hours on average. But if your iPhone battery consumes more power than usual or drains overnight, it may not always indicate a battery failure. iPhone users often complain of surprisingly reduced battery percentage levels throughout the...
How to Change Netflix Region
Sometimes, when you attempt to watch trending Netflix shows, it might be geographically restricted in your area. During such instances, many users look for changing Netflix regions. Unfortunately, there are no default settings to change the region on your Netflix account. However, there are some proven tips and tricks to...
