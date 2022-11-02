Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Spectrum App on Roku Not Working? Here are 7 Ways to Fix it
The Spectrum TV app doesn’t always work smoothly on your Roku TV. Sometimes, you might see an “App Unavailable on Roku” error. When this happens, it means the Spectrum app is under maintenance. So, wait a few minutes and check the Spectrum server status to know whether the issue is within the server.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 429 “Too Many Requests”
The web works in the form of a transaction. Whenever you visit any website, you make a request to the site’s server, and in return, it will send you the necessary data to consume. But sometimes, this same request can get overloaded. As a result, you’ll see an error code like 429 “Too many requests.”
technewstoday.com
What is “Operation not permitted” Error on Mac? How to Fix It
While working on the macOS command line, you can sometimes encounter an “Operation not permitted” error message. This then makes it difficult for you to navigate through the terminal and issue commands to your system. Usually, a macOS security feature known as Full Disk Access is responsible for...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
technewstoday.com
Which is Better Roku or Firestick
If you are someone who loves streaming, you might have heard about two popular devices, i.e., Roku and Firestick. Since smart TV can be costly, these devices come in handy for turning your regular TV into a smart TV over the internet. Both Rokustick and Firestick provide exceptional streaming experiences...
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Convert PDF to Word Document
A PDF file provides a professional look for your documents but is difficult to edit or alter. However, it becomes effortless to do so if you convert your PDF file into a Word Document. Still, converting a PDF document to Word with a simple copy-and-paste process does not provide you with the desired outcome.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Subtitles on Roku
Channels on Roku offer shows and movies from different countries. Because of it, most of the content on Roku is in the regional language. If you want to understand the content better, Roku makes it easy for you with its built-in subtitles feature. However, it is only possible to display...
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Cache on Roku Device
Every device, including Roku, creates temporary cache data, which speeds up future loading time. The more we use a device, the larger the cache data will get. However, these piled-up cache data can also cause your Roku device to malfunction. That’s why it’s important to clear such cache data, as...
Comments / 0