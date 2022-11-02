Kathy Kolasa: Salmon still good canned, pouched or frozen

Foods high in omega 3 fatty acids are important to incorporate in your diet regularly to stay strong and healthy. Be physically active and get vaccinated and boosted when possible.

Q We love fresh salmon but can’t afford to eat it as often as we did. Can you help me pick a good canned, pouched or frozen salmon product? Are they nutritionally the same? KC Greenville

A Earlier this year our family medicine resident physicians teamed with high school culinary students from South Central and J.H. Rose high schools to prepare healthy budget-friendly foods. They loved the affordable salmon chowder recipe at medinsteadofmeds.com. That recipe uses salmon from a pouch and takes only 35 minutes to make. Oceanna Deal, an ECU senior in dietetics, compared frozen and canned salmon. Here is what she wants to share.

I’ll start with your second question first and then make my way make to the first question. Canned and frozen salmon have about the same nutritional value. Both are excellent sources of protein, vitamin D and other nutrients. One of the important health components that all salmon has is omega-3 fatty acids — the good fats found in many fish.

The amount of omega-3 fatty acids is not listed in the Nutrition Fact label, but all canned salmon will provide about 2,000 milligrams in half a cup while all frozen salmon provides 650 milligrams for the same net weight amount. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help prevent cardiovascular diseases like heart disease and stroke. Omega 3s also play a role in helping to repair and maintain brain cells and support mental health.

Pregnant women are encouraged to consume fish (8-12 ounces a week) for the omega 3s that are building blocks for the brain and eyes. When buying canned salmon it’s best to grab the cans of salmon packed in water instead of oils. Too much of the omega 3s leach into the oils and are lost if you drain and throw away the fluid. Canned and pouched salmon has another perk for your diet: a 3.5 ounce serving of salmon has almost the same amount of calcium as a glass of milk — if the small soft bones are eaten.

Some prefer salmon without the soft bones, but they lose about 200 milligrams of calcium. So, mash those bones with a fork and you won’t even notice them. Something to keep in mind with canned salmon is that it often has a higher sodium content. You can fix that by rinsing it before adding it to a dish or eating it. Another perk is that most of the canned salmon you will find in the store is wild-caught.

Some studies have shown that wild salmon has less mercury than farm-fed salmon. If by chance the canned salmon doesn’t mention if its wild-caught or not, Alaskan pink or sockeye are generally wild-caught while Atlantic salmon tend to be a variety that’s farm fed. Canned salmon also undergoes a sterilization process to eliminate microbes/bacteria. This can make canned salmon a better option if you are worried about food safety.

If you are going to cook the salmon, think about its two vastly different forms. Canned is already soft and can be mixed into pasta or rice. Fresh or frozen salmon usually is in a long filet shape. Canned salmon can be used for cooking more conveniently than frozen salmon if you’re short on time. Frozen salmon is also great prepared in an air fryer, giving it a light crispy layer.

There are many affordable options. On the day I checked prices, frozen salmon could be found at Target at $10 for 16 ounces. Walmart also had a great option with wild-caught frozen salmon at $14 for 32 ounces. Walmart also has great prices for canned salmon, ranging from $2.14 to $3.24 depending on the size of the can.

Both canned and frozen salmon have a longer shelf life than fresh salmon. Canned salmon can be stored 3 to 5 years, while frozen salmon is best if eaten in three months. But that does mean you should buy frozen salmon when on sale. Watch for sales. There are days that fresh is on sale and might be the best buy. Try the different forms and brands to find the frozen and canned salmon with a taste you like that works for you in your daily life.

It’s important to keep fatty fish in your diet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults eat at least 8 ounces of fish per week (based on a 2,000-calorie diet) and less for children. You can find lots of great suggestions on the web for using canned or pouched salmon— an affordable and convenient way to meet the recommendation.