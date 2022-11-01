Read full article on original website
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
This “Little Hogwarts” House Sold in Minneapolis for $1.6 Million
UPDATE: This house did finally sell last month. October 28th - like just in time for Halloween. This was the original story. They were asking quite a bit more for this home. I'm not sure what the new owners are going to do with it, but I still think a BnB would be a great idea.
Powder Ridge Announces Laser Light Tubing Dates for 2022/2023
Snow tubing is a lot of fun, and a great way to get out of the house in the winter. But add some lazer lights and music, and it might just be the outing your family talks about all year long. Powder Ridge in Kimball is bringing back their popular...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
The Official Sign of Thanksgiving Season Arriving in Central Minnesota
On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs
The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final. Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State. Kayla Sexton had...
I Am Waaayyyy To Excited About These New Roads In Sartell
I always wondered what it would look like when I finally went 'full adult.' As of now I still wear hoodies and tennis shoes essentially every day and I still watch cartoons. I know, I know... it sounds bad. However, I think I took a big step toward dad mode...
Becker Schools Pick Up Grant
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
Election 2022: O’Driscoll, Bromenschenkel in House 13B
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The two people running for election in House District 13B are the incumbent Republican Tim O'Driscoll and the Democratic challenger Melissa Bromenschenkel. Both candidates live in Sartell. O'Driscoll is finishing his sixth term in office. He says a top issue for him for the district is...
