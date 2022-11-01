If I (CJ) Win the Powerball Lottery Tonite—Each of These Places Get $1 Million

Staff Photo

The Powerball drawing is tonight and the estimated jackpot is over $1.20 billion over annual payments or approximately $596 million in one lump sum. Most winners take the lower cash payout amount. At 59 years old, I would take the lump sum.

I’m sure I’ve bought a lottery ticket before, but I can’t say if I have for sure. Today, something kept tugging at me to do it. So I did.

I bought 5 for a total of $10. I thought they were a dollar each, goes to show you how much I know about lottery tickets.

I was pretty sure I could choose the numbers myself or have the system do it. I chose to let the system do it. I told Ms. Jane behind the counter at Lagnequx’s Country Store on Fieldspan Rd., “If I win, all your bills will be paid”.

Seriously, when I win it, lol, I will immediately donate at least $1 million (maybe more) to these three places the very first day I receive the jackpot—the same day I quit my job.

Carmelite Monastery in Lafayette

Carmelite Monastery, Facebook

The Carmelite Monastery on Carmel Dr. in Lafayette is a very special place to me. You can feel it how special it is when you get out of your car. Something takes over you, even when you’re not expecting it. I come here when there’s no one in the chapel and pray. Many many days I’ve prayed here, alone. One of my most special places on Earth.

Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida

Moffitt Cancer Center, Facebook

In 2016 my daughter, Brittni, was diagnosed with cancer. The doctors and nurses in this building saved her life. I need not tell you how special this hospital is to me.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis

Staff Photo

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where families never receive a bill, saves the lives of hundreds of children each year many from right here in Acadiana. It would warm my heart to give a million or more to this very special hospital.