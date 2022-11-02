ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

To the editor — I am writing in enthusiastic support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge. I have known Wes both personally and professionally for most of my life. Professionally, I have dealt with Wes on many matters on a diverse range of matters. In working with Wes I have found him to be thoughtful, diligent, practical and intelligent.
Americans can agree that misinformation is bad. Stopping it, however, is not so easily accomplished. There are no simple fixes to the spread of misinformation in a free society in which expression is constitutionally protected. Further, reckless or ill-advised efforts to bring a stop to misinformation could be more harmful...
To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Wes Gano for District Court judge. He has been a friend for many years and has always shown good character and judgment personally and professionally. Not only has he proven to be well qualified to preside over...
