Newhouse, ag leaders urge Senate to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act before year's end
The U.S. Senate will have just a few weeks to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act when it reconvenes on Nov. 14 after midterm elections. If it doesn’t pass before the end of the year, legislators would have to start over in Congress’ next session. In a news...
Letter: Gano has all the qualifications a good judge needs
To the editor — I am writing in enthusiastic support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge. I have known Wes both personally and professionally for most of my life. Professionally, I have dealt with Wes on many matters on a diverse range of matters. In working with Wes I have found him to be thoughtful, diligent, practical and intelligent.
WA Congressional candidate Joe Kent wants to rewrite history of Jan. 6 attack
U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was bounced in the August primary for trying to hold ex-President Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters who tried to block the certification of Joe Biden's win. In voting for impeachment —...
Misinformation is bad, but ‘solutions’ to stop it are even worse
Americans can agree that misinformation is bad. Stopping it, however, is not so easily accomplished. There are no simple fixes to the spread of misinformation in a free society in which expression is constitutionally protected. Further, reckless or ill-advised efforts to bring a stop to misinformation could be more harmful...
Letter: Compassion, credentials make Gano the clear choice
To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Wes Gano for District Court judge. He has been a friend for many years and has always shown good character and judgment personally and professionally. Not only has he proven to be well qualified to preside over...
Most Americans want to end twice-yearly clock changes, but Congress can't decide what to do with daylight saving time
WASHINGTON — The Senate is not known for moving quickly and taking bipartisan action on controversial issues, but that's exactly what senators did in March when they passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. Perhaps driven by grumpiness after losing an hour of sleep when most of...
