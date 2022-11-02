Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
trentondaily.com
Multimedia Interactive Civics Exhibit Featured at The Conservatory Mansion
With an election just around the corner, it’s important that voters walk into the voting booth informed. But with so many candidates and competing ideas, sometimes it can be tough to feel like you’ve gotten a full picture of what your options are. That’s why the Conservatory Mansion in Trenton is here to help.
trentondaily.com
State-of-the-Art Recreation Center Coming to Trenton
On Wednesday, November 2nd, Trenton residents gathered to celebrate the opening of a new community center located at 454 N. Clinton Ave. in the heart of Trenton. The center will provide youth ages 12-18 with a safe, enriching after-school environment. The RISE Center is a collaboration between several community groups,...
roi-nj.com
Camden City School District announces $49M ‘investment in equity’ at Eastside High School
Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs on Friday was joined by Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, city council President Angel Fuentes and others to announce the district’s $49 million “Investment in Equity” at Eastside High School. The announcement provided a scope of the...
Trentonian
Mercer County Community College offering program in marijuana
WEST WINDSOR – Mercer County Community College is going green, dude. Starting November 7 and running through December 5 via Zoom, the college’s Division of Lifelong Learning is now accepting students in one of its latest health professions programs: Medical Cannabis Training. The 15-hour non-credit class includes five...
njurbannews.com
Trenton City Council president sued again
Embattled Trenton City council President Kathy McBride is being sued by the Trenton Police Superior Officer’s Association (SOA) for gross violations of the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and not allowing residents, constituents, and others to speak openly at public City Council meetings, according to a copy of the lawsuit filed in the capital city on Tuesday.
trentondaily.com
Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport
Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene
What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
trentondaily.com
iPhonography Workshop Coming to the Trenton City Museum
Did you know that with just an iPhone and a bit of editing expertise, you can take jaw-dropping photos right from your phone? If you want to explore your iPhone photography skills, the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie will be hosting iPhonography courses starting on November 5th. Enrollment is $75 for Museum Society members and $100 for non-members.
N.J. city’s council violated open meetings act, judge rules in case brought by police union
A police union official has a won a judgement against the Trenton City Council for what a judge found was an “established pattern” of violating the state’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA). Jason Woodhead, a lieutenant and president of the city’s Superior Officers Association, sued the city...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser
The Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization (TPRCFO) announced that they will be hosting their Las Vibras de la Isla cabaret fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. The event will be hosted at the West Trenton Ballroom from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here: Eventbrite – Las Vibras de la Isla. Event proceeds will be benefitting educational and cultural programming for the community, as well as the 2023 Trenton Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
Trenton Man Arrested For Shoplifting $1,134. Items From East Windsor Target
November 4, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded on October 31, 2022 to the East Windsor Target…
N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
phillyvoice.com
Mount Holly man pleads guilty to stealing more than $520K from bank customers in N.J., prosecutors say
A man in Burlington County pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal bank fraud charges as part of a conspiracy to steal more than $520,000 from multiple bank customers in Mount Holly, U.S. prosecutors said. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, was first charged in March 2021 with one count of bank fraud conspiracy,...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Camden achieves playoff berth for 20th consecutive year
The regular season has come to a close for the Camden Lions. They played a crucial matchup this past Friday against Gibson County in which the winner would advance to the playoffs and the loser would go home. Fortunately, they won this game they had to win 35-8, and will advance to the playoffs for the 20th consecutive year.
Comments / 0