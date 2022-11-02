ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

Multimedia Interactive Civics Exhibit Featured at The Conservatory Mansion

With an election just around the corner, it’s important that voters walk into the voting booth informed. But with so many candidates and competing ideas, sometimes it can be tough to feel like you’ve gotten a full picture of what your options are. That’s why the Conservatory Mansion in Trenton is here to help.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

State-of-the-Art Recreation Center Coming to Trenton

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Trenton residents gathered to celebrate the opening of a new community center located at 454 N. Clinton Ave. in the heart of Trenton. The center will provide youth ages 12-18 with a safe, enriching after-school environment. The RISE Center is a collaboration between several community groups,...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mercer County Community College offering program in marijuana

WEST WINDSOR – Mercer County Community College is going green, dude. Starting November 7 and running through December 5 via Zoom, the college’s Division of Lifelong Learning is now accepting students in one of its latest health professions programs: Medical Cannabis Training. The 15-hour non-credit class includes five...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Trenton City Council president sued again

Embattled Trenton City council President Kathy McBride is being sued by the Trenton Police Superior Officer’s Association (SOA) for gross violations of the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and not allowing residents, constituents, and others to speak openly at public City Council meetings, according to a copy of the lawsuit filed in the capital city on Tuesday.
trentondaily.com

Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport

Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene

What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

iPhonography Workshop Coming to the Trenton City Museum

Did you know that with just an iPhone and a bit of editing expertise, you can take jaw-dropping photos right from your phone? If you want to explore your iPhone photography skills, the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie will be hosting iPhonography courses starting on November 5th. Enrollment is $75 for Museum Society members and $100 for non-members.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser

The Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization (TPRCFO) announced that they will be hosting their Las Vibras de la Isla cabaret fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. The event will be hosted at the West Trenton Ballroom from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here: Eventbrite – Las Vibras de la Isla. Event proceeds will be benefitting educational and cultural programming for the community, as well as the 2023 Trenton Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
TRENTON, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thecamdenchronicle.com

Camden achieves playoff berth for 20th consecutive year

The regular season has come to a close for the Camden Lions. They played a crucial matchup this past Friday against Gibson County in which the winner would advance to the playoffs and the loser would go home. Fortunately, they won this game they had to win 35-8, and will advance to the playoffs for the 20th consecutive year.
CAMDEN, NJ

